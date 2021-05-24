May 24, 2021

  • 88°
Tyler Donnet Terry

Man who led South Carolina officers on manhunt has criminal record in Rowan

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:14 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

SALISBURY — A man who led law enforcement officers on a multi-day manhunt in South Carolina has a criminal record here that includes assault and carrying concealed weapons.

Tyler Donnet Terry, 26, was captured in Chester County, South Carolina, on Monday after he allegedly shot and killed people in two counties. He’s also a suspect in a Missouri murder, news outlets reported.

Born in Goose Creek, South Carolina, Terry lived in apartments on Clancy Street and worked as a selector at Food Lion in Salisbury in 2019, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged in October 2019 for attacking a woman with a machete and punching her in the head multiple times. He was charged with failing to appear in court in December 2019.

One month later, Terry received an 18-month probation sentence for the crimes. He absconded from supervised probation during his sentence, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    • Former Gov. Pat McCrory (declared) (51%, 283 Votes)
    • Lara Trump (potential) (25%, 139 Votes)
    • Former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest (potential) (10%, 58 Votes)
    • U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (declared) (9%, 48 Votes)
    • Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (declared) (6%, 32 Votes)

    Total Voters: 560

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Man who led South Carolina officers on manhunt has criminal record in Rowan

Coronavirus

State will offer $25 card for COVID-19 vaccines in Rowan, other counties

News

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper issues executive order to encourage increase in employment

Ask Us

Ask Us: What happened to bald eagle hatched at Dan Nicholas Park in 2016?

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with weapons, drug possession

Education

China Grove, Landis hold parade for graduating seniors

Crime

Salisbury man indicted on heroin trafficking charges

Crime

Atlanta woman extradited from Rowan County for armed robbery, kidnapping

Nation/World

National Guard mission to provide security ending at Capitol

News

Hines-Schmoll Engagement

Crime

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

Education

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Local

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Business

Biz Roundup: Chewy seeking more than 200 workers at fulfillment center

Local

Local Gold Star family member plans Memorial Day remembrance service

Columns

Ester Marsh: Is your ‘cheat food’ calorie worthy?

Crime

Former North Rowan athlete killed in Mocksville

Education

RCCC graduates cross finish line during commencement at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Clyde

Clyde: Just don’t yell at me

Local

Salisbury council aiming for return to in-person meetings in July

Business

Masks on or off? With state mask mandate lifted, many local businesses have adjusted in kind

Cleveland

Cleveland hosts daylong celebration, unveils barn quilt logo

Kannapolis

Kannapolis unveils lineup for summer movie and concert series

Local

Salisbury’s Bobby Black gets roaring sendoff from Mustang Mafia