Wolfe Graduation

Katherine ‘Katy’ Wolfe, of Salisbury, is proud to announce her graduation from the University of South Carolina where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Doctorate of Pharmacy.

Katherine also has a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Science which she earned in May 2019. She is a 2015 Salisbury High School graduate. Katy will start a one year residency at Spartanburg Regional Hospital in July.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kris Wolfe of Salisbury. She has one brother, Kyle Wolfe, and sister-in-law, Lindsay Wolfe, and one nephew, Grayson Wolfe. She is the granddaughter of Lou and Sue Balbo of Duncan, S.C., JoAnn Wolfe of Fletcher, and the late Lawrence Wolfe.