Wolfe Graduation
Katherine ‘Katy’ Wolfe, of Salisbury, is proud to announce her graduation from the University of South Carolina where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Doctorate of Pharmacy.
Katherine also has a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Science which she earned in May 2019. She is a 2015 Salisbury High School graduate. Katy will start a one year residency at Spartanburg Regional Hospital in July.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kris Wolfe of Salisbury. She has one brother, Kyle Wolfe, and sister-in-law, Lindsay Wolfe, and one nephew, Grayson Wolfe. She is the granddaughter of Lou and Sue Balbo of Duncan, S.C., JoAnn Wolfe of Fletcher, and the late Lawrence Wolfe.
Gilreath 50th Anniversary
Jim and Jeanne (Boltz) Gilreath of Salisbury celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 8, 2021. The couple... read more