May 23, 2021

  • 64°
Kendal Mitchell stands with sister Alexis Mitchell and brother Marcus Mitchell. Submitted photo

High school basketball: Mitchell will continue career at Franklin Prep Academy

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 23, 2021

By Mike London
mike.london@salisburypost.com

SPENCER — North Rowan senior Kendal Mitchell will continue his basketball career and education as a post-graduate student at Franklin Prep Academy.

Mitchell is the son of Andrew Mitchell, former coach of the North Rowan boys, Salisbury girls and Livingstone women’s basketball teams.

Kendal averaged a modest 4.7 points per game for the Cavaliers in a COVID-shortened season, but he’s come a long way. This was the first season in which he was in the regular rotation for coach Jason Causby.

Mitchell’s 3-point shooting and defense helped the Cavaliers overcome a 1-5 start to finish 6-6.

“When COVID shut things down, some guys got jobs and went to work, some guys didn’t do anything, and some guys worked on their game,” Causby said. “Kendal worked on his game. He’s improved a lot. He’s a long, high-energy guy and he can disrupt defensively.”

Mitchell has beaten very long odds to be where he is.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 3 years old, and the Mitchells didn’t know if he would be able to enjoy a normal life, much less be a basketball player.

“He was in the hospital for three weeks and we didn’t know if he’d be able to walk and talk,” Andrew Mitchell said. “But he was a blessing child, and my wife (Sandra) did a great job throughout his youth of getting him to all of his doctor’s appointments.”

It took years before Mitchell was running normally.

“He had a very wide gait,” his father said. “Running took a lot of therapy and a lot of work on his part.”

Now the Mitchells are preparing to celebrate Kendal’s graduation. Their joy grew when they found a place for him to extend his playing career. Basketball is what he loves most.

“You hear all the horror stories about the post-grad basketball programs,” Andrew said. “I had doubts until I went and saw Franklin Prep in person. It’s a really good situation. He’ll be going to classes and living in a nice apartment, as well as getting the opportunity to play basketball. My wife approved of Franklin Prep, and it wasn’t easy to win her over. This her baby, and he’s leaving the nest.”

Franklin Prep is about 15 minutes from Clemson University. It’s the same school where former North Rowan star Brevin Goodlett went for a year before he signed with Bluefield State.

“My older children (Marcus and Alexis) are college graduates, and Kendal always had the goal to go to college, as well,” Andrew said. “The struggle has been much greater for him, but he’s a fighter.”

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

Education

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Local

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Business

Biz Roundup: Chewy seeking more than 200 workers at fulfillment center

Local

Local Gold Star family member plans Memorial Day remembrance service

Columns

Ester Marsh: Is your ‘cheat food’ calorie worthy?

Crime

Former North Rowan athlete killed in Mocksville

Education

RCCC graduates cross finish line during commencement at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Clyde

Clyde: Just don’t yell at me

Local

Salisbury council aiming for return to in-person meetings in July

Business

Masks on or off? With state mask mandate lifted, many local businesses have adjusted in kind

Cleveland

Cleveland hosts daylong celebration, unveils barn quilt logo

Kannapolis

Kannapolis unveils lineup for summer movie and concert series

High School

High school football: All-Rowan County team

Local

Salisbury’s Bobby Black gets roaring sendoff from Mustang Mafia

David Freeze

Gotta’ Run: Frank Adams Jr. has the family genes

Nation/World

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

Crime

Woman charged with striking ex-boyfriend in head with baseball bat

Faith

With plans in place, Faith prepares for 75th anniversary of Fourth of July celebration

Crime

Wilson farmer gets prison sentence in tobacco smuggling scheme

Nation/World

Prospects for $1.7 trillion infrastructure deal look more in doubt

Crime

Suspects sought after damaging vehicles in Gold Hill

High School

West picks up key baseball victory, 7-4 over East

College

Duke’s King embraces being role model as Black woman AD