JON C. LAKEY / SALISBURY POST North Rowan High School's Kenyon Tatum was on the 2014 All Rowan County basketball team.

Former North Rowan athlete killed in Mocksville

By Staff Report

MOCKSVILLEA 24-year-old was charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a former North Rowan star athlete at the Mocksville Point Apartments on Thursday.

Officers from the Mocksville Police Department and Davie County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to the apartment complex at 115 Pointe House Lane about 5:23 p.m. and found Kenyon Colontre Tatum, 26, with a gunshot wound. Jyquarius Terrelle Dalton of Mocksville was still on the scene, according to law enforcement officials.

Tatum was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and he died Thursday at the hospital, deputies said.

Jayquarius Terelle Dalton

Dalton is charged with murder and is being held without bond in the Davie County Detention Center.

Tatum was part of the 2014 North Rowan basketball team that finished as runners up in the 2A state tournament. As a key rebounder and defender, he averaged 7.7 points per game and was named to the all-county team because of his performance in clutch moments.  At 6-foot-4, he signed to play basketball with Catawba Valley Community College. He played three years at Davie High before transferring to North.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238.

