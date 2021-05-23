May 23, 2021

  • 64°
Tammy Blackburn, director of development at Elder Orphan Care, with elder friend

Elder Orphan Care celebrates 10 years

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 23, 2021

By Ann C. Wayne and Tammy Blackburn
For the Salisbury Post

Elder Orphan Care, a local non-profit who ministers to the elderly in Cabarrus and Rowan counties, will celebrate its 10th anniversary today.

What is an elder orphan anyway? A local nonprofit group adheres to the premise that an orphan does not have to be a child. Anyone who does not have the security of care and safety qualifies for the title. Elder Orphan Care provides help and hope to older adults age 60 and over who are homebound and in need of basic necessities.

In 2011, Elder Orphan Care began partnering with local pastors in Romania to provide care for older adults who, for various reasons, had found themselves homeless and frail. Now, 10 years later, that outreach is still going strong. Thousands of homeless elderly folks in Romania have been given a safe place to live, food in their bellies, medical care, and a community of friends.

After careful prayer and planning, in 2016, Elder Orphan Care began an outreach in Cabarrus County to come alongside other agencies and fill gaps in the care of older adults. Over the last five years, that outreach has grown exponentially and has extended to include Rowan County. They are now partnering with Cooperative Christian Ministry, Cannon Pharmacy, Meals on Wheels Rowan, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, UNCC, Pfeiffer University, Community Paramedics, and local churches.

Elder Orphan Care provides an occupational therapy-based approach to home safety assessments for all potential clients. Depending on the results, EOC will provide what they can to enable the person to age safely at home for as long as possible. This may include minor home modifications, adaptive equipment, caregiver training, incontinent supplies and other options.

EOC operates a monthly pantry program to provide groceries to those who may be faced with choosing between food and medication purchases or other necessities. It has recently launched an adapted tablet program which is meant to combat isolation as well as provide virtual daily wellness checks with clients. The tablet program is in its research phase and is already demonstrating an improvement in the depression and isolation levels of those clients who have received a tablet thus far.

Elder Orphan Care will be celebrating with a live virtual event featuring music, video, and testimonies today at 7 p.m. Join them as they celebrate stories of God’s faithfulness. Hear from clients and partners who will share what God has done through Elder Orphan Care and their hopes for the future.

Register now to receive your viewing link to the celebration at elderorphancare.com/celebration.

Kim Jackson, executive director of EOC, has written a booklet, “Hello, Hope!”, which includes 30 stories that chronicle miracles of hope and love over the last 10 years. As a bonus, each registrant will be mailed a free copy of this booklet.

To learn more about EOC, go to elderorphancare.com.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

Education

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Local

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Business

Biz Roundup: Chewy seeking more than 200 workers at fulfillment center

Local

Local Gold Star family member plans Memorial Day remembrance service

Columns

Ester Marsh: Is your ‘cheat food’ calorie worthy?

Crime

Former North Rowan athlete killed in Mocksville

Education

RCCC graduates cross finish line during commencement at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Clyde

Clyde: Just don’t yell at me

Local

Salisbury council aiming for return to in-person meetings in July

Business

Masks on or off? With state mask mandate lifted, many local businesses have adjusted in kind

Cleveland

Cleveland hosts daylong celebration, unveils barn quilt logo

Kannapolis

Kannapolis unveils lineup for summer movie and concert series

High School

High school football: All-Rowan County team

Local

Salisbury’s Bobby Black gets roaring sendoff from Mustang Mafia

David Freeze

Gotta’ Run: Frank Adams Jr. has the family genes

Nation/World

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

Crime

Woman charged with striking ex-boyfriend in head with baseball bat

Faith

With plans in place, Faith prepares for 75th anniversary of Fourth of July celebration

Crime

Wilson farmer gets prison sentence in tobacco smuggling scheme

Nation/World

Prospects for $1.7 trillion infrastructure deal look more in doubt

Crime

Suspects sought after damaging vehicles in Gold Hill

High School

West picks up key baseball victory, 7-4 over East

College

Duke’s King embraces being role model as Black woman AD