Elder Orphan Care celebrates 10 years

By Ann C. Wayne and Tammy Blackburn

For the Salisbury Post

Elder Orphan Care, a local non-profit who ministers to the elderly in Cabarrus and Rowan counties, will celebrate its 10th anniversary today.

What is an elder orphan anyway? A local nonprofit group adheres to the premise that an orphan does not have to be a child. Anyone who does not have the security of care and safety qualifies for the title. Elder Orphan Care provides help and hope to older adults age 60 and over who are homebound and in need of basic necessities.

In 2011, Elder Orphan Care began partnering with local pastors in Romania to provide care for older adults who, for various reasons, had found themselves homeless and frail. Now, 10 years later, that outreach is still going strong. Thousands of homeless elderly folks in Romania have been given a safe place to live, food in their bellies, medical care, and a community of friends.

After careful prayer and planning, in 2016, Elder Orphan Care began an outreach in Cabarrus County to come alongside other agencies and fill gaps in the care of older adults. Over the last five years, that outreach has grown exponentially and has extended to include Rowan County. They are now partnering with Cooperative Christian Ministry, Cannon Pharmacy, Meals on Wheels Rowan, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, UNCC, Pfeiffer University, Community Paramedics, and local churches.

Elder Orphan Care provides an occupational therapy-based approach to home safety assessments for all potential clients. Depending on the results, EOC will provide what they can to enable the person to age safely at home for as long as possible. This may include minor home modifications, adaptive equipment, caregiver training, incontinent supplies and other options.

EOC operates a monthly pantry program to provide groceries to those who may be faced with choosing between food and medication purchases or other necessities. It has recently launched an adapted tablet program which is meant to combat isolation as well as provide virtual daily wellness checks with clients. The tablet program is in its research phase and is already demonstrating an improvement in the depression and isolation levels of those clients who have received a tablet thus far.

Elder Orphan Care will be celebrating with a live virtual event featuring music, video, and testimonies today at 7 p.m. Join them as they celebrate stories of God’s faithfulness. Hear from clients and partners who will share what God has done through Elder Orphan Care and their hopes for the future.

Register now to receive your viewing link to the celebration at elderorphancare.com/celebration.

Kim Jackson, executive director of EOC, has written a booklet, “Hello, Hope!”, which includes 30 stories that chronicle miracles of hope and love over the last 10 years. As a bonus, each registrant will be mailed a free copy of this booklet.

To learn more about EOC, go to elderorphancare.com.