May 21, 2021

  • 82°
Charles Irvin Wiles

Salisbury man charged with sex offenses for 2007 incidents

By Josh Bergeron

Published 2:10 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

STATESVILLE — A Salisbury man faces sex offenses in Iredell County for assaulting a woman who was a juvenile at the time.

Charles Irvin Wiles, 30, was arrested Tuesday on six counts of felony first-degree sexual offense and felony indecent liberties with a child.

The charges are connected to incidents that occurred in 2007 — when the victim was a juvenile. The woman was interviewed and disclosed information about assaults that occurred at several locations in Iredell County, including in the city limits of Statesville.

Four of the sex offense charges are from the Statesville Police Department. The remaining charges are from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Wiles received a total bond of $200,000 and was released from Iredell County’s jail on Thursday after posting bail.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Rowan County jury convicts Ansonville man of robbery, burglary

Crime

Salisbury man charged with sex offenses for 2007 incidents

Crime

Traffic stop turns into drug bust near Rowan-Davie line

Crime

Walmart shoplifting roundup results in 35 charged

Crime

Pregnant woman, niece injured, 22-year-old man charged after chase

Nation/World

House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot

Coronavirus

COVID-19 data for May 20

Local

Local lawmakers caution against using too much from federal COVID relief for state expenses

Education

‘Prize Patrol’ takes trolley tour to honor principal, teacher of year

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Two reporters detained during protests over Black man’s death

Nation/World

Experts predicting a busy storm season in Atlantic

Local

Retired Superior Court Judge Anna Mills Wagoner receives Friend of the Court award from Chief Justice Newby

Crime

Twelve charged after senior prank gets out of hand in Lincoln County

Business

Former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property set to become corporate park

Business

Branding consultant talks to Chamber of Commerce about progress of ‘Be an Original’

Crime

Salisbury fire marshal: three dumpster fires ruled arson

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with neglect to secure workers compensation

Education

‘Truly honored’: RSS names teacher, principal of the year

Local

Salisbury Cyclones swim team set for summer competitions

Business

Recent West Rowan grad wins state masonry competition, credits program

College

Duke will become third team in Power Five conference with woman as athletic director

High School

High school boys tennis: Three share county honors

Education

Shoutouts