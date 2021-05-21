‘Prize Patrol’ takes trolley tour to honor principal, teacher of year
Rowan-Salisbury School board members and district administrators and staff, as part of a ‘Prize Patrol,’ toured local schools via trolley Thursday to celebrate and award prizes to the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year.
Salisbury High teacher Dr. Todd Parker and Morgan Elementary Principal Derek DiStefano will advance to compete for the regional titles.
