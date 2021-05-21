COVID-19 data for May 20

COVID-19 statistics for Rowan County, as reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, is as follows:

• There have been 215 COVID-19 positives reported in the previous few weeks, a number that represents occasional days with single-digit case totals reported. Adjusted for population, Rowan County’s COVID-19 positive number is better than most neighboring counties. Only Cabarrus County has seen fewer cases per capita in the previous two weeks.

• COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic remained at 306 on Thursday.

• At least 40,748 Rowan County residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 36,280 people are considered fully vaccinated. State data show 28.7% of Rowan County residents are partially vaccinated, but the number is more than 30% once numbers from the Salisbury VA are included

• Rowan County remains among the worst in the state for vaccinations administered, according to state data.

• The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region — the Triad Health Care Preparedness Collation — was 199. That’s lower than one month ago.

• The state says there are two COVID-19 congregate living outbreaks in the county — at the N.C. State Veteran’s Home on the campus of the Salisbury VA and Hands LLC of Rowan.

• The state still counts a cluster of six cases at Granite Quarry as being active.