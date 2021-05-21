May 21, 2021

  • 61°

COVID-19 data for May 20

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 21, 2021

COVID-19 statistics for Rowan County, as reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, is as follows:

• There have been 215 COVID-19 positives reported in the previous few weeks, a number that represents occasional days with single-digit case totals reported. Adjusted for population, Rowan County’s COVID-19 positive number is better than most neighboring counties. Only Cabarrus County has seen fewer cases per capita in the previous two weeks.
• COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic remained at 306 on Thursday.
• At least 40,748 Rowan County residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 36,280 people are considered fully vaccinated. State data show 28.7% of Rowan County residents are partially vaccinated, but the number is more than 30% once numbers from the Salisbury VA are included
• Rowan County remains among the worst in the state for vaccinations administered, according to state data.
• The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region — the Triad Health Care Preparedness Collation — was 199. That’s lower than one month ago.
• The state says there are two COVID-19 congregate living outbreaks in the county — at the N.C. State Veteran’s Home on the campus of the Salisbury VA and Hands LLC of Rowan.
• The state still counts a cluster of six cases at Granite Quarry as being active.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot

Coronavirus

COVID-19 data for May 20

Local

Local lawmakers caution against using too much from federal COVID relief for state expenses

Education

‘Prize Patrol’ takes trolley tour to honor principal, teacher of year

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Two reporters detained during protests over Black man’s death

Nation/World

Experts predicting a busy storm season in Atlantic

Local

Retired Superior Court Judge Anna Mills Wagoner receives Friend of the Court award from Chief Justice Newby

Crime

Twelve charged after senior prank gets out of hand in Lincoln County

Business

Former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property set to become corporate park

Business

Branding consultant talks to Chamber of Commerce about progress of ‘Be an Original’

Crime

Salisbury fire marshal: three dumpster fires ruled arson

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with neglect to secure workers compensation

Education

‘Truly honored’: RSS names teacher, principal of the year

Local

Salisbury Cyclones swim team set for summer competitions

Business

Recent West Rowan grad wins state masonry competition, credits program

College

Duke will become third team in Power Five conference with woman as athletic director

High School

High school boys tennis: Three share county honors

Education

Shoutouts

Local

Salisbury Police chief talks use of force by officers

Kannapolis

Two familiar Kannapolis names emerge in mayor’s race

Education

Education briefs: Rotary Club scholarships value will more than triple over two years thanks to Stanback

Local

Car and bike show benefiting homeless veterans planned for fairgrounds Saturday

Coronavirus

New class action lawsuit filed against Salisbury nursing home alleges negligence, mismanagement of COVID-19