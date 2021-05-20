St. Matthews Lutheran Church scholarship

Gracie Lee Sprinkle, a graduate East Rowan High School, has been awarded a $1,000 renewable scholarship by St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Sprinkle will be entering Pfeiffer University in the fall as a freshman. She is undecided on her major,. At East Gracie was a member of the National Honor Society, a Crosby Scholar and participated in varsity track. Her parents are Carla and Paul Sprinkle of Salisbury.

Christiana Lutheran Church scholarships

The following local high school seniors have been awarded scholarships from Christiana Lutheran Church.

The Brad Patrick Scholarship:

Bailey Brooke Webster, a senior at South Rowan High School, has been awarded $1,000. Bailey will be attending Catawba College, majoring in therapeutic recreation. Her plan is to go into occupational therapy and work in the military as an occupational therapist with active and veteran military personnel.

Landon William Shuping, a senior at East Rowan High School, has been awarded $500. Landon will be attending East Carolina University and majoring in education or physical therapy. He plans to get a master’s degree.

Stephen Alexander London, a senior at Jesse C. Carson High School, has been awarded $500. Alex will be attending North Carolina State University as a civil engineering major with a goal of following his love of the railroad industry.

The Blanche and Hubert Ritchie Foundation Scholarship:

Chasten Alexander Hawkins, a senior at Salisbury High School, has been awarded $1,000. Chase will be attending Western Carolina University this fall but is undecided on a major.

Aubrey Taylor Honeycutt, a senior at Jesse C. Carson High School, has been awarded $1,000. Aubrey will be attending Western Carolina University, majoring in education with a goal of teaching history.

Collegiate honors

Madison Ward, of Salisbury, was named to the Bob Jones University Dean’s List. Ward is a sophomore nursing major.

Millbridge Elementary May Good Citizens

Kindergarten: Ella Gariepy, Berlyn Vega, Alexia Muravska Rippey, Bryan Alvarado Sanchez, Ava Spratt and Olivia Conner.

First grade: Luke Toler, Presley Konecny, Ryder Howard, Shyanne Shinn, Karliah Gulledge and Max Hafner.

Second grade: Emery Coxey, Noah Hall, Brayden Cope, Nolyn Meeks, Charley Storey, Antonio Leon Ramos, Jose Antony Gavidia-Castaneda, Hunter Jenkins and Noah Purser.

Third grade: Annabelle Christy, Parker Whaley, Yaneli Teodoro Iturbide, Kyle Freiman, Ben Dayvault, Jonah Craig, Sophie Rooks and Chipper Rohletter.

Fourth grade: Delaney Beaver, Sa’mierra Macklin, Logan Oxendine, Kai Pittarelli, Logan Grimm and Malachi Perry.

Fifth grade: Jordan Plyler, Kevin Medina-Velasco, Syndal Massey, Ava Robbins, Ian Reilly, Andrea Muravska, Cody Hoffman and Adriana Russell.