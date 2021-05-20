May 20, 2021

  • 81°

Salisbury Cyclones swim team set for summer competitions

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

Staff report

J.F. Hurley Family YMCA and The Country Club of Salisbury will welcome back their summer league swimming team after a gap last year.

Salisbury was growing as a force in the Southern Piedmont Swim League, until it had to change course because of COVID-19

The Country Club of Salisbury pool is the home of the Cyclones, which is for age 6-19. Swimmers learn from YMCA/USA certified swim coaches and this year will also benefit from elite local swimmers who will be volunteer coaching alongside the professional staff.

Salisbury swimming will face teams from Y’s and sports clubs in Kannapolis, Concord, West Cabarrus and Monroe.

Hannah Hawkins is swim team director of the Rowan Aquatic Club YMCA and Salisbury Cyclones. “Since the team is only a few years old, we haven’t had a lot of participation from the 15-18-year-old age groups yet. But this year we’ve recruited new swimmers of all ages as well as a few high school level swimmers that will help form relay teams that can score points.”

Cyclones also learn the best way to represent Salisbury is by demonstrating Y core values in their words and deeds on and off deck. Swimming is a sport that anyone can learn, it can help save lives and you can also participate for life.

Anyone interested in an evaluation for the Salisbury Cyclones can call the Y Swim Team office 704-636-0111 or stop by the YMCA in Salisbury on Thursday May 27 between 7-8:15p.m. with no appointment needed. Summer practices are offered mornings at the country club and two evenings a week at the Y.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with neglect to secure workers compensation

Education

‘Truly honored’: RSS names teacher, principal of the year

Local

Salisbury Cyclones swim team set for summer competitions

Business

Recent West Rowan grad wins state masonry competition, credits program

College

Duke will become third team in Power Five conference with woman as athletic director

High School

High school boys tennis: Three share county honors

Education

Shoutouts

Local

Salisbury Police chief talks use of force by officers

Kannapolis

Two familiar Kannapolis names emerge in mayor’s race

Education

Education briefs: Rotary Club scholarships value will more than triple over two years thanks to Stanback

Local

Car and bike show benefiting homeless veterans planned for fairgrounds Saturday

Coronavirus

New class action lawsuit filed against Salisbury nursing home alleges negligence, mismanagement of COVID-19

News

Broadband, education atop Cooper’s $5.7B virus aid proposals

Nation/World

Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation

Nation/World

House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections

Nation/World

Colonial Pipeline confirms it paid $4.4M to hackers

Nation/World

Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ’em

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees death No. 306 from COVID-19

Local

Salisbury manager’s budget uses savings to balance revenues, has $47 million in expenditures

BREAKING NEWS

Parker, DiStefano named teacher, principal of the year

Crime

Woman dies after shooting on Gheen Road

Crime

College student charged in crash that killed Salisbury man

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged for multiple drug crimes, failure to appear after traffic stop

Local

Salisbury Police chief details worsening crime trends, hiring troubles