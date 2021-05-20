Salisbury Cyclones swim team set for summer competitions

Staff report

J.F. Hurley Family YMCA and The Country Club of Salisbury will welcome back their summer league swimming team after a gap last year.

Salisbury was growing as a force in the Southern Piedmont Swim League, until it had to change course because of COVID-19

The Country Club of Salisbury pool is the home of the Cyclones, which is for age 6-19. Swimmers learn from YMCA/USA certified swim coaches and this year will also benefit from elite local swimmers who will be volunteer coaching alongside the professional staff.

Salisbury swimming will face teams from Y’s and sports clubs in Kannapolis, Concord, West Cabarrus and Monroe.

Hannah Hawkins is swim team director of the Rowan Aquatic Club YMCA and Salisbury Cyclones. “Since the team is only a few years old, we haven’t had a lot of participation from the 15-18-year-old age groups yet. But this year we’ve recruited new swimmers of all ages as well as a few high school level swimmers that will help form relay teams that can score points.”

Cyclones also learn the best way to represent Salisbury is by demonstrating Y core values in their words and deeds on and off deck. Swimming is a sport that anyone can learn, it can help save lives and you can also participate for life.

Anyone interested in an evaluation for the Salisbury Cyclones can call the Y Swim Team office 704-636-0111 or stop by the YMCA in Salisbury on Thursday May 27 between 7-8:15p.m. with no appointment needed. Summer practices are offered mornings at the country club and two evenings a week at the Y.