May 19, 2021

  • 79°
Maija Dionna Sharp

College student charged in crash that killed Salisbury man

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

CONCORD — A 19-year-old college student was jailed Tuesday for her role in a crash that killed a Salisbury man.

Maija Dionna Sharp, a student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, faces a charge of felony death by vehicle after she allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 85 in Concord and struck a car carrying a Salisbury man and his wife. Sharp has a Michigan driver’s license, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The man, Bobby Black, 53, was killed in the crash. His wife, Karen Starnes, received minor injuries.

Sharp was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-85, between Poplar Tent Road the George Liles Parkway, when the driver’s side of her car struck the driver’s side of Black’s vehicle, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

It’s not clear exactly how long Sharp was traveling the wrong way on the interstate or how she entered the northbound lanes. Alcohol is suspected to be a signficant factor in the crash.

Sharp also faces a charge of felony assault on emergency personnel for assaulting a nurse at the hospital. She’s being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

A dog that was a passenger in Sharp’s vehicle was not seriously injured in the crash.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Woman dies after shooting on Gheen Road

Crime

College student charged in crash that killed Salisbury man

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged for multiple drug crimes, failure to appear after traffic stop

Local

Salisbury Police chief details worsening crime trends, hiring troubles

Education

RSS getting an electric bus, clean diesel bus in pilot program

High School

High school girls tennis: A big win for Cougars

News

Prosecutor finds deputies justified in shooting of Black man

Nation/World

Palestinians go on strike as Israel-Hamas fighting rages

Education

Local student surprised with horse-drawn ride home from school

Local

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by police car

Local

Torch Run returns to Rowan streets, raises money for Special Olympics

Crime

Fish arcade company drops suit against Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Man faces kidnapping, assault charges after woman escapes at Webb Road Flea Market

Local

Natoli promoted to assistant county manager, will retain human resources director title

Education

Attendance restriction lifted for RSS graduation ceremonies

Business

Rowan Chamber of Commerce will host in-person Power in Partnership on Thursday

Business

Rowan EDC will undergo name change, alter board requirements with updates to bylaws

Nation/World

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

Nation/World

Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge

Nation/World

Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

Crime

Man charged for stowing away on Norfolk Southern train, impeding railroad operations

Local

Group will protest treatment of Georgia woman during 2019 traffic stop

Crime

Man overdoses at Piedmont Correctional Institute

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Two men escape from jail, found in bushes on Fulton Street