Man overdoses at Piedmont Correctional Institute

SALISBURY — A 29-year-old man overdosed on drugs at Piedmont Correctional Institute while transferring into the prison.

Salisbury Police say Clint W. Hicks, 29, was being transferred into Piedmont Correctional Institute in Salisbury from McDowell County when he overdosed. He was treated by the prison’s medical staff before being transported to the emergency room at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for further treatment. Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department said Hicks is expected to be OK.

Immediately before he overdosed, prison workers found Xanax and methamphetamine in Hick’s rectum, Crews said.

State records show Hicks’ most recent conviction in court was in 2019 for possession of a schedule two controlled substance. He’s in prison now for a parole violation.