May 17, 2021

  • 55°
Catawba's Lee Poteat 13 on 1st base after getting a hit with his eyes on the UVA pitcher Hunter Tensen 26. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

College baseball: Catawba still waiting; regional fields to be announced next Sunday

By Post Sports

Published 3:17 am Monday, May 17, 2021
The 2021 D-II baseball championship is set for June 5-12 in Cary.

But before the championship and super regionals can begin, conference champions must be crowned nationwide.

Teams that win their conference tournaments automatically qualify for regionals. Wingate won the SAC Tournament. North Greenville won the Carolinas Conference Tournament. Columbus State won the Peach Belt Tournament.

While Catawba (32-9) didn’t win the SAC tournament, it did win the SAC regular season and is “under consideration” for an at-large berth.

The Indians are ranked 17th nationally, but there are no official regional rankings this season due to the disparity in schedules that teams were able to play.

The regional fields will be announced on Sunday, May 23.

Regional games will begin on Thursday, May 27.

