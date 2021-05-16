Public Records: March Deeds
A list of deed transfers for the month of March compiled from the Rowan County Register of Deed’s Office:
Atwell Township
Shawn M. Drye and Melissa Drye to EWI Properties, LLC.
Jose Enrique Soto Mata and wife Reynalda Mata to Jose Enrique Soto Mata and Jaime Galarza Benitez
Amilcar Antonio Perez and Daniela Zuluaga to T.C. Curron Sheeks, $15,000
Tommy Floyd Polk and wife Shasta Polk to Bent Oaks, LLC, $55,000
Angela C. Walker and husband James Paul Walker to Paula Walker Roland and Lowell Dean Walker, $500
Julie Hinson Hunsucker and Richard Daniel Hinson to Julie Hinson Hunsucker (life estate) and Miranda Lambert (remaining interest)
Carolyn C. Isaacson to Piedmont Assets, LLC, $21,000
David Ashley Hedrick and wife Andrea Carrick Hedrick to Timothy J. Cooper, $135,000
Oscho Roy Deal revocable trust to Oscho Roy Deal and wife Martha Jane Myers Deal
Roland Estep and wife Gail Estep to Sasha Harris Deese and husband Derek Allen Deese
Rebecca Wright Herman and husband Michael David Herman Sr. to Amy P. Ewing and husband Chris T. Ewing, $25,000
Raymond W. Whitson and wife Sandra T. Whitson to Martin A. Whitson
David Ashley Hedrick and wife Andrea Carrick Hedrick to Kurt Culbert and wife Erin Culbert, $129,500
Charlene M. White and husband Eric Lynn White to Erica Lynn White Walters
Teresa W. Wherritt and Kenneth J. Williams, co-trustees of the Nancy D. Williams Revocable Trust to Teresa W. Wherritt and husband William Wherritt, $14,000
Teresa W. Wherritt and Kenneth J. Williams, co-trustees of the Nancy D. Williams Revocable Trust to Gerald M. Williams and wife Debra L. Williams, $19,000
Donald W. Freeman and wife Joanna H. Freeman to Dennis Michael Freeman
Cathay Lynn Rogers to Brandon E. Harrington, $9,500
Sheila Stamey Reid to Timothy R. Goodman, $30,000
Sheila J. Reid as trustee of the Stamey Family Trust to Timothy R. Goodman, $90,000
Albert E. Guessford Jr. and wife Keenia Guessford to Joshua P. Clark Jr. and Samantha Rayne Valence, $103,000
James L. Young and wife Lori Jean Young to Kannapolis Properties LLC, $21,000
Brandon M. Kerley, executor of the estate of Jesse Franklin Kerley Sr. to Brandon M. Kerley
Tonya Yelton and husband James Bradley Yelton to Osmin Cabrera and wife Ana Aracely Pena, $20,000
China Grove Township
Nicole Dextraze and Christopher Dextraze to Rebecca E. Sullivan, $222,000
David Frye to Crystal DeRoberts, $78,000
Allen E. Britt to Allen E. Britt, a life estate, and Jeff Merry
True Homes to Christopher Cathey and Krystal Cathey, $227,500
Jason Lee Overcash and wife Holly Snider Overcash to Jana Griffin Adams, $130,000
Stella Adela Somerson to Timothy P Badgett, $144,500
James Jeffrey Miller and wife Martha W. Miller to Alfredo L. Maruri and wife Jennifer Maruri, $415,000
Marc Stanley Rasmussen and Rhonda A. Rasmussen to Marc Stanley Rasmussen
Kathy Ann Overcash Dayvault to Bradshaw Real Estate Group, LLC, $100,000
Gary R. Hocking to Gary R. Hocking, and Heather Louise Walker
Atlantic American Properties, Inc. to Seth L. Correll and wife Makenzie M. Correll, $65,000
Town of Landis to John D. Eckard and wife Janet S. Eckard
Daniel Dunham and spouse Stephanie Ione Dunham to RES-NC Restoration LLC
Tracy Beaver Morrison and Michael Justin Morrison to Michael Justin Morrison
Rabon Properties 2, LLC top Daniel Jerome Mack, $189,000
Brian L. Seagraves and spouse Crystal Gail Seagraves to Darrell Adam Jordan, $12,000
Ria L. Totterdell and husband Alexander Totterdell to Robert Del Powers, $122,000
Brent D. McClellan and wife Lauren N. McClellan to Town of Landis, $2,000
Paul Itterly to Eugene Patrick Mungo, Jr.
Sharonview Federal Credit Union to Jerry D. Garrison and wife Karen P. Garrison, $87,500
Landis Oaks Properties to Queen City Property Buyers
E3 Properties, LLC to Nicholas Daniels, $160,000
Christi J. Adams to Jensen Morris Caudle and wife Mallory Morgan Caudle, $206,500
Ernest R. Sutton Jr. to Donald E. Hatley III and wife Jennifer I.C. Hatley, $81,000
Chestnut Street Investments, LLC to Thomas D. Efird, $450,000
Jerry Dean Garmon to Jeremy Garmon
True Homes LLC to Jacinta Michelle Burch and Jahlil R. Lord and Jahlea M. Burch, $243,500
Whitney Williams Jackson to Innovation Investment Group, LLC, $15,000
Michelle Cetnar and spouse John P. Cetnar Jr. to YAMASA Co., LTD, $236,000
Hutchs Real Estate, Inc. to Jeffrey M. Lucy, $202,000
Timmy Brown and wife Crystal Brown to Angel N. Brown
Mack N. King Family Limited Partnership to Jeffrey Vance King, $85,000
Atlantic American Properties, Inc. to Jeannie Borum Burkhardt, $73,000
Atlantic American Properties, Inc. to James D. Wightman II and wife Allison Rowell Wightman, $60,000
Allison Sherrill Parker to Michelle Hensley Davis, $135,000
Paul F. Swink Jr. to Justin Eugene Swink
Paul F. Swink Jr. and win Chin-Ying Swink to John David Foster
Torrance A. Jones to Shifa 1, LLC, $9,500
Opendoor Property J, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, $187,500
Allison Miller Bober to Jason Paul Bober
Landon S. Gravett and spouse Jaclyn L. Gravett to Kristina Sue Schmeuszer, $227,000
Kimberly O. Treece to G&K Properties LLC, $14,000
Sherrill Family Trust to Michael Ray Martin, $139,000
Carl Lynn Lomax and wife Daphne V. Lomax to Jaclyn Lomax Gravett and husband Shane Gravett
Chase DRM LLC to Eustacio Medina Gonzalez, $180,000
Atlantic American Properties to Brylan D. Gann and wife Cindy T. Gann, $107,000
Terry F. Parham to Drake Robert Johnson, $45,000
Atlantic American Properties to Brady C. Cheek and wife Lori H. Creek, $62,500
Ida B. Long to George R. Long
Margie S. Robinson and husband Max Clyde Robinson Sr. to Olivia Robinson Shearin
Janice Helsley Junda to Decario L. Phifer and wife Kenisha H. Phifer, $200,000
Cleveland Township
Amy Padgett Krieger and husband Steven Thomas Krieger to Luke C. Bolmer, $140,000
Sherrill J. Klaus to Sherrill J. Klaus
Sherrill J. Klaus to Wanda Pope
Sherrill J. Klaus to Thomas Bradley Jarrett
Ronald Charles Riley to Lisa Ann Riley
Sandra Kay Kirkbride and William R. Miller to Tony Edgardo Mendoza and Jennifer Mendoza, $60,000
William M. Thompson and wife Linda S. Thompson to William M. Thompson and wife Linda S. Thompson
Carol T. Snyder to Eusebio Solis-Cornejo, $70,000
Compton Builders and Investments LLC to Bradley A. Mclain and Jessica I. Mclain, $80,000
Alberta Browley to Tyice King
Dewey R. Turman and wife Linda S. Turman to Michael Todd Turner and wife Angela Bost Turner, $5,000
Stacy L. Bryant and STacy Lynette Bryant and David Kendell Redmond
Corey Yost and spouse Kristen Hope Yost to Kevin M. O’Brien and spouse Yvette O’Brien, $352,000
Timothy John Taylor and wife Heather L. Taylor to Timothy John Taylor and wife Heather L. Taylor
East Spencer
Smoky Mountain Equity to Manuel Rojas Investment LLC, $35,000
Potluri Ventures LLC to Fortune Rentals LLC
Franklin Township
Peggy Thomason Ross to Loren Martin, $7,500
Tyrone Cole to Tryone Demetrius Cole
Lisa Ann Lennox and spouse Debra L. Thomforde to Lucas Lofton George, $150,000
Deborah W. Johnson to Deborah W. Johnson and Candice Day Johnson
Freddie B. Bryan and wife Sharon H. Bryan to Carey D. Cannon and wife Jennifer V. Cannon, $427,000
Betty M. Brown to Jeffry A. Martinez, $250,000
Gary Dale Atwell and wife Cynthia Casey Atwell to Clyde L. Mowery Jr.
153 Capital, LLC to Susan Hampton, $290,000
Oscar Enciso-Ugarte and spouse Juliana Carvajal Garcia to Julianna Enciso and spouse Oscar Enciso-Ugarte
George L. Rhyne to George L. Rhyne and Vicki Wilcox Rhyne
Enrico V. Alessandrini and wife Jennifer D. Alessandrini to Daniel Jacob Flanagan and Jordyn Dawn Jackson, $217,000
Gold Hill Township
Queen Properties to Self Storage Trust, $285,000
Michael J. File and wife Miranda M. File to CMH Homes, Inc., $46,000
Bryant Mowery and Rachel Mowery to Rachel Nicole Mowery and Kenneth Darryl Bolden
Timmy J. Hartsell and wife Amy Lyn S. Hartsell to Kelsey Ann Despeth and Dillon Lee Brewer, $295,000
Tina Gradean Daniels to Morgan Land Development LLC, $50,000
Estate of Dalton Wyatt Givens to Martha H. Young
Alexander Hiatt and wife Kaitlyn Hiatt to Cody Len Hill, $185,500
Imelda Diaz to Harry E. Horne and spouse Lois Horne, $95,000
Brittany Rae Schofield to Jennifer King and Michael Dawayne Jackson, $110,000
Steven R. Sherlin and wife Michelle L. Sherlin to DWB Real Estate Properties LLC, $190,000
Dana Goodman Robertson and spouse William Dwayne Robertson to Dana Goodman Robertson and spouse William Dwayne Robertson
Kannapolis
Robert Bitowft and Denise Bezrutch to Kimball Street MHP
Sonny Joyner and Emily Joyner to CMH Homes, Inc., $46,000
Kenneth V. Taffaro to The Lovely Brother, LLC., $155,000
Danielle M. Martini (Free Trader) to Danielle Marie Martini, trustee of Danielle M. Martini Trust UAD
Jill Brown Roberts to Barrington Long and Lyudmila Vakser, $420,500
Opendoor Property Trust to Progress Charlotte LLC, $248,000
Robin Blackwelder and Robert Blackwelder, wife and husband to Douglas Alan Podraza, $173,000
Atlantic American Properties to Cedarview Properties, $83,000
Deborah A. Wiggins and husband Randall H. Wiggins and Ernest C. Overcash and wife Lorilea J. Overcash to CMH Homes, $69,500
Christa M. Sullivan and husband Dustin B. Sullivan to Hannah Louise Rosenbalm, $182,500
Bryan Keith Belk and Leah Belk Williamson and spouse Robert William Williamson to KBL Property Investments, LLC
Larry Ronald Lee and wife Wilma Mae Erwin to Ries Douglas Aigner and Randall Douglas Aigner, $235,000
Daniel R. Bridges and spouse Patricia Bridges to Kelly Draper Browning, $163,000
Lewis Wayne Freeze and wife Pamela Culp Freeze and Mary Freeze Cochran and husband George Thomas Cochran to 704 Builders, Inc., $70,000
James R. Sherrill to Michael Anthony Joseph Braman, $7,000
Billy O. Payne and spouse Kay C. Payne a.k.a. Velma K. Payne to Jarrett B. Glass and spouse Nena N. Glass, $100,000
True Homes, LLC to David Michael Luckey and spouse Jasmine Kiarrah Luckey, $252,000
Hutchs Real Estate, Inc. to Jeffrey M. Lucy, $202,000
True Homes to Matthew James Manning Jr., $230,500
North Start Builders Inc. to Clay Durand Sprecher and spouse Alyson Elain Sprecher and Ronnie Russell and spouse Gail Russell, $263,000
The estate of Judy A. Blake, Tiffany Morris, executrix and Brandy Blake to JP Home Solution Corp., $120,000
Joseph W. Keller to Koya IRA 1 LLC, $265,000
True Homes LLC to Theodore William Cook II and spouse Ashlee Nicole Cook, $246,500
Telisa H. Graham to Marks Logistics, LLC, $60,000
Darvin Pethel and wife Tana B. Pethel to Erik Myhrer, $130,000
Maria Avalos Del Toro and spouse David Garcia Contreras to Rashel Moreno and Mariela Morena
Jimmy G. Miles and spouse Amy Michelle Miles to Wightman Custom Homes, Inc., $150,000
Wealth Cap Funds LLC to Frank Walton, $160,000
True Homes, LLC to Rachel Marie Stoessel, $251,500
Amy M. Rowland to Jamie Wayne Klassette Sr. and wife Andyel Klassette, $201,500
Sally S. Baldwin and spouse Laurie E. Baldwin IV and Dorothy S. Mosley to Andrea Fleegel, $139,000
Steven Lane Little and wife Lisa Robinson Little to 704 Construction and Roofing, LLC, $20,000
Andrew Loszko and wife Lucy Koszko and Jose A. Espinoza Alfaro and wife Rosiris Jimenez Morales to Gwendolyn Gunn, $230,000
Michael Brittian Hyatt and spouse Lauren M. Hyatt to Sylvia Cherry and spouse Frank Cherry, $154,000
True Homes LLC to Devin Davis, $220,000
Larry S. Lancaster and Robin W. Lancaster to Michael McGlynn, $33,500
Litaker Township
Candice Fox Safrit and Jeffrey S. Safrit and Shannon Fox Cheeseman and husband Chad Mathew Cheeseman to C and S Fox Properties, LLC
Judy M. Workman to Sam S. Workman to Carrie W. Kirkman and husband Daniel R. Kirkman
James Wesley Snead and wife Sherry Ramona Snead to OMG Investments LLC, $155,000
Elias Mirabal and wife Jennifer A. Mirabal to Fernando H. Ospina and wife Carmen Lucia Ospina
Michael Wayne Hartness and wife Jane B. Hartness to Michael A. Hartness
Jonathan Wayne Goodman to Jeffrey Linn Brooks, $18,000
Marvin L. Goodman Jr., Kelly G. Beck and husband Roger D. Beck and Jeffrey T. Goodman and wife Angela M. Goodman to Jeffrey T. Goodman and wife Angela M. Goodman, $80,000
Ollie Virginia Long Stancil to Ollie Virginia Long Stancil and Larry W. Stancil, Phyllis A. Huffman, Barbara J. Smith and Doris G. Huffman, $2,000
Karen Greer Carriker and husband Samuel David Carriker to Karen Creer Carriker
Marcia Irene Nolan to Kong Yang and Bao Lao, $225,000
Joann C. Talley to Barbara Michelle Broome
IRA Trust FBO to Bryan Gilbert, $207,500
Jeffrey Starnes and wife Miki C. Starnes to Courtney Yoe and husband Adam Yoe, $332,000
Sherry Annette Mault and husband Edward Lee Mault to Lamar Michael Smith and wife Kathryn E. Smith, $320,000
Jason A. Morgan and wife Melissa C. Morgan to Robert E. Toler Jr. and wife Sheila E. Toler, $152,000
Sherry Annette Mault and husband Edward Lee Mault to Lamar Michael Smith and wife Kathryn E. Smith, $35,000
Locke Township
Larry Todd Adams and Carrie Reavis Adams to Spencer Brock Adams and Brittany Proctor Adams, $148,000
Linda S. Blackwelder to Christopher J. Wright
John Derek McDermott to John D. McDermott as trustee of John D. McDermott revocable living trust
Lucas A. Flippin and Wesley L. Flippin to Gerald A. Flippin and wife Lisa J. Flippin, , Lot No. 54 of Homestead Hills
Donald Paul Rendleman to AG Circle Drive, LLC
Herman F. Peterson to Herman F. Peterson as trustee of the Herman F. Peterson revocable living trust
David Wayne Casey and wife April Harrington Casey to Kendra Price and Valerie Julian Samaroo, $282,000
David McKinley Rector to Jason Smith, $405,000
William James Sanns and Karen Ann Sanns Alfonso to Maria Mercedes Sanns
James Sawyer and Sonta Steger to Dustyn Murphy, $160,000
Billy E. Carlton to Billy E. Carlton and remainder over to Johnny R. Morgan and wife Brenda K. Morgan
Michael B. Thompson and wife Gail D. Thompson to Robert W. Abbot wife Ellen M. Niemann, $440,000
Jose M. Henriquez and wife Raquel Henriquez to Samuel Daniel, $250,000
Plantation Ridge, Belle Realty Development Company, Trexler Construction to Ashlyn Sierra Baker
Morgan Township
Nena Michelle Jacobs-Dearth, Administratrix of the estate of Marshall Lewis Swaringen to Krista Leigh Simons, $4,000
James R. Corby and Cynthia M. Corby to Jamile Flaquer, $190,000
Jack Dale Carter to Robin N. Sandidge and wife Amanda L. Sandidge, $20,000
Mollie Alexander Beck and husband Arnold Ray Beck Jr. to Roland Hunter Arey, $130,000
Michael Stewart and wife Michelle Stewart to Robert Craig Carlisle and wife Susan S. Carlisle, $16,500
George William Veach to George William Veach for and during the term of her natural life, remainder to Susan Elizabeth Veach
Frances W. Dover to Kenneth Allen Dover
FFS Land Holdings LLC to Gary Lynn Beale and wife Lorie Anna Beale, $50,000
Shirley R Milord, Richard Todd Elliott, Sonya Elliott Reuss and husband Donald Anthony Reuss to Dolores J. Santiago and Raymond V. Santiago, $119,500
Mount Ulla Township
Dorothea A. Jansen and Ray Jansen to Luis Santana, $35,500
Barbara Ann Childers and James Childers to Stacy Perry Childers and April Lynn Childers, $2,000
Jeffery Eugene Starnes and Debra L. Coppo to Philip N. Thompson and spouse Alicia M. Thompson, $160,000
Ridgewater Construction, LLC to Christopher D. Owens and wife Laci J. Owens, $575,500
Frank E. Curatolo and spouse Giacoma M Curatolo to Johnnie Robertson and spouse Patricia McLAughlin, $45,000
Ridgewater Custom Homes, LLC to Joshua Appleby and wife Leslie Appleby, $614,000
Providence Township
John H. Breedlove and Brenda K. Breedlove to Jenifer Diana Lee, $320,000
Jeremy M. Foster and Aubrey F. Foster to Marjel Tani, $460,000
Terry Eugene Hill and wife Susan Barlow Hill to Mary Etta Hill Sewell and husband Adam Sewell
Mary Etta Hill Sewell and husband Adam Sewell to Mary Etta Hill Sewell and husband Adam Sewell
Michael W. Burton Sr. and wife Joy Burton to Robert B. Banks and wife Ella S. Banks, $699,000
George Herman Benfield Jr. and wife Vickie Beaver Benfield to James Cunningham and Donna Cunningham, $65,000
Marlene M. Minshew to Micah Lane Berry and wife Candice Berry, $551,000
The Estate of Carole T. Peninger to Courtney Goudes and spouse Zackery Love, $140,000
R & R2 LLC to Granite Petro Real Estate Inc., $1.38 million
Jianhua Fan and spouse Gongliang Shue to East West Financial Inc., $135,000
Melissa L. Sapp and Frederick Anthony Wilson and wife Lisa B. Wilson to Frederick Anthony Wilson and wife Lisa B. Wilson
Michael Wayne Sale to Tony Scott Sale
Terry W. Trexler to Terry W. Trexler and Sharon Breland Merritt
Dolan E. Cauble, by Michelle Cauble McCormac, as guardian of the estate, and wife Sandra J. Cauble to Michelle Cauble McCormac
Jacob Eli Fisher III and wife Lynda Fisher, David F. Brinkley and wife Deborah C. Brinkley, Thomas H. Yoe III and wife Mary Carlene Yoe to Baker Construction and Holdings, LLC, $22,000
Better Path Homes, LLC to Michael S. Horn Sr. and wife Amber Rose Horn, $142,000
Rowan County
Lennar Carolinas to Paula Sue Hylton and Brandon Kyle Hylton, $218,000
Shirely Ann Lindsay to John H. Breedlove and Brenda K. Breedlove, $265,000
Brandon M. Sansom and Tiffany B. Sansom to Brandon M. Sansom
Tammy Mulrooney to Tammy Randa
Kelly S. Israel to Three Rivers Land Trust
William D. Brown to Diane Lynne Nelson, $225,000
Steven Neal Mock and Teresa Trexler Mock and Lynne Mock Michael and Carey Randall Michael to Caleb Brian Cranfield and Brianna Michelle York, $130,000
Sandra K. Keels, individually and as the executor of the estate of Darrell C. Carper and Linda Diane Carper and Joi Annette Chapman to Michael Douglas Sienerth and Michelle Sienerth, $209,000
Tanya Peeler Canup and Robert Canup to Trisha Peeler Ritchie and Robert Ritche III, $275,000
Merlin David Yoder to Merlin Properties of Carolina, LLC
Charles Dennis Turner to Branson Dennis Parnell
Walter E. Lyman and Sallie R. Lyman to Cody Watts
Bobby Ray Smith, as executor estate of William S. Moore and as holder of a power of appointment to Bobby Ray Smith and Deborah Anne Smith
Gwyn R. Brantley and husband Jimmy Brantley to Gwyn R. Brantley and husband Jimmy Brantley
Roland H. Arey to Adrian L. Alexander and wife Kendra Hicks Alexander, $143,000
Jane Ann Gilchrist to David N. Stanbro, $267,500
William C. Moore and wife Judy L. Moore to Sean P. Heady and wife Krista C. Heady, $230,000
Evelyn L. Russell and spouse Bennie L. Russell to Alexander Hayes and Jami Hayes, $80,000
Jeremy Shane Morris and wife Stacey Wright Morris to James Bublin and wife Margie Bublin, $339,000
Helmsman Homes, LLC to Gregory Gerald Peitz Jr., $220,000
Eric Lee Jones and spouse Jenny Brothers Jones, Patrick Orland Jones and spouse Rhonda Parks Jones and Paula Jones Mullinaz and spouse Mark Eugene Mullinax to Michael T. Davies and spouse Rebeca Lee-Anne Davies, $242,000
Thomas Daniel Efland III and wife Kelly S. Efland to Tad N. Todmann. $245,000
John D. Sprinkle and wife Mary Ann Sprinkle to Alexandria S. Woolwine, $94,000
Jerehmy D. Warner and wife Wendy C. Warner to Sell Fast Charlotte LLC, $74,500
Harry Marsh to Cameron J. Allison, $136,000
William N. Hitchcock and wife Katherine A. Hitchcock to Kelly Shane Killion and wife Camielle Foster Killion, $320,000
Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, $53,500
Kim R. Barringer and wife Connie G. Barringer to Michael Wayne Burton Sr. and wife Joy McCorkle Burton, $650,000
Gerald Calvin Briggs and spouse Mary Lou Briggs and Colleen Murphy, $115,000
Doris Holshouser File to LP Forests, LLC, $30,000
William R. Kennedy wife Hazel S. Kennedy to Jacom Properties, LLC, $12,000
Shellie Love Cruse Hammill to Richard Sepulveda, $175,000
Derek B. Pinkston and wife Tammy T. Pinkston, $240,000
Terry Lee Basinger to Blake Lee Basinger
Landis Oaks Properties, LLC to Queen City Property Buyers, LLC
James Ray Shinn and wife Jackie Childers Shinn to Jackie Childers Shinn
Donnie Dee Miller and wife Sharon Honeycutt Miller to Jessica Brie Miller and husband Gary Ronald Walker
Dorothy Connor Kepley to Diane K Hedrick and wife Ashley W. Hedrick, $35,000
Walter Eric Correll and wife Shirley B. Correll to Walter Eric Correll
Patricia Humphrey Goodman and husband Clyde Steven Goodman to Michelle Denise Stewart
Charles M. Miller III and wife Vickie P. Miller to Michael Charles Miller and wife Kathleen Edge Miller
William Harold McLaughlin Jr. and wife Elaine P. McLaughlin to William Harold McLaughlin Jr. and wife Elaine P. McLaughlin
Jonathan D. Letsinger and wife Sharon Letsinger to Susan P. Sessler, $158,000
Nicholas D. Stutts and spouse Erin G. Stutts to Kimchi Moyer and Liberty Moyer, $385,000
Heather Higgins Templeton to Jerry Sean Templeton
Dawn Wilkerson Shepherd and husband Brady Lee Shepherd to Orfanel Curiel Perez, $148,000
Fadi Shallo and wife Olla Mustafa to Natnares Anantayathansiri, $34,500
Shawn L. Blackwell and Harvey Blackwell to Blackwell Family Trust
Cose2, LLC to Austin Goodman, $187,000
Rhiannon Development Group, LLC to Robert Shane Stegall, $285,000
Tony Ray Deal and wife Jennie G. Deal to T-Four, LLC, $57,000
Joel Stofford and wife Minta Holt Stofford and Walter Stofford and wife April Stofford to Keith R. Turner, $20,000
Steven Eddie Troutman to Marsha Willene Campbell, $100,000
Mary W. Whitaker to John Eric Childers and wife Tracy Childers
Nina F. Culver to David Cromwell Culver
Johnny C. Cozart and wife Belinda B. Cozart to Amanda Cozart Holden
Catherine Irene Tomlinson to C J Properties of Salisbury, LLC
Rufus Joyce III and spouse Amy Joyce to Jason Douglas, $272,000
Byrne Properties, Inc. to Trent Franklin Drye and wife Jennifer Brinson Drye, $350,000
Tony S. Fox and wife Dawn S. Fox to Sell Fast Charlotte, LLC, $105,000
Spencer Lane Construction, LLC to Jarrett T. Chandler Jr. and wife Connie D. Chandler, $315,000
Spencer Lane Construction LLC to Keith H. Trawick and wife Sherry C. Trawick, $297,500
Robert L. Neubauer and spouse Joanne E. Neubauer to Alondan M. Turner and Alvilonte Turner, $16,000
Steven L. Reeder and wife Annetta G. Reeder to John Lewis Braxton Carr and wife Annette Lynn Giarla-Carr and Ellen H. Michelson and husband Michael J. Google, $727,500
State of NC Department of Transportation to Michael Irvin and Tammy Irvin, $4,125
Dorothy M. Boat and husband Larry Allen Bost to Jacobs Investments, LLC, $90,000
James M. Sharpe to Roseman Real Estate and Construction, LLC, $12,000
Kelly S. Horton to Eric C. Storey and wife Kristina M. Storey and Kelly S. Horton
Thomas Ray Harvell and wife Julie Poole Harvell to Lyerly’s Welding and Fabrication, $25,000
Joshua Logan Phillips and wife Shelli Walser Everhart to Robert Steven Lunsford, $300,000
Arthur Standish Francis and spouse Mary A. Francis to David Troy Beaver, $177,500
SSBC, LLC to EGQ Enterprises, LLC
Zachary R. Carscaddon to Sherri S. Carscaddon
Eric D. Simmons to Stephen P. Howard and spouse Angela D. Howard, $8,000
Chad Eric Hedrick and wife Jodi P. Hedrick to Andrew W. Hochstetler and Wanda R. Hochstetler, $35,000
Rita Kinley Wells and husband Wyatt Ward Wells to Todd S. Duncan, $40,000
Jeff Reaves to Mark A. Reaves, $1,000
Rent the Farms LLC to Elizabeth Brito Dominguez, $190,000
FFS Land Holdings, LLC to North Carolina Custom Modulars, LLC, $95,000
Darren Alan Myers and wife Teresa Ann Myers to Mark A. Stout and wife Sharon W. Stout, $163,000
Egnor Elite, LLC to Rob Nance Construction LLC, $15,000
Caleb A. Kirk to Johnny Lee Roberts, $550,000
Thomas R. Chesney and wife Kristin E. Chesney to Thomas R. Chesney and wife Kristin E. Chesney
Elizabeth Ann Avant to Jarrell Contractors, Inc., $100,500
Glass Door Investments to Cody MacGeorge Clark, $226,000
Jonathan A. Herrin and wife Terri S. Herring to Kenneth I. Schwendinger and wife Rhonda G. Schwendinger, $265,000
Brady Cubed Holdings, LLC to J&M Moore Properties, LLC, $115,000
Sandra G. Sullivan to Victor Scuteri and wife Wendy Scuteri, $160,000
Laura W. Walls life estate to Robie Michael Walls and Debra Robin Navy
Betty C. Hoffman to Daniel Michael Murphy and wife Lartha Johnson Murphy
Frank E. Curatolo and wife Giacoma M. Curatolo to Raymond Eugene Hobbs and wife Margaret Underwood Hobbs, $45,000
Nancy D. Speck to Grant Alexander Stokes
Larry Todd McKenzie and wife Tracye Glenn McKenzie to Daniel Desprosiers and wife Michelle R. Desrosiers, $234,000
Jonathan Sain to Courtney Pruitt Sain
David Rennie to Scott Young, $9,000
Jonathan D. Letsinger and wife Sharon Letsinger to Katiria Baez Lopez, $220,000
Michael V. Motte and wife Doris R. Motte to Donn M. Taylor and wife Sheila Taylor, $215,000
Dana Edward McClanahan Jr. and wife Jackie Wilson McClanahan to Oscar Alvarenga, $97,000
Steven L. Wyatt and wife Belinda B. Wyatt to Christian A. Shuping and Miranda R. Wyatt
Roxanne W. Vandewege to Vilaysack Manidavong
Christopher Eugene Jacobs and wife Danielle Brooke Jacobs; Thomas Alexander Jacobs to Pablo Jose Lizano, $120,000
Thomas O. Page and wife Mary W. Page to Bedford Jackson Page and spouse Robert A. Myers, $197,500
Jeffrey Kayle Alley to Investcar, LLC, $68,000
Investcar, LLC to J.S.F. Builders, Inc., $86,000
Spencer
Matthew A. Farrow and Randi M. Werk to Tyler Scott Scruggs and Ashlyn P. Scruggs, $165,000
Jacque R. Taylor and Alexis Taylor, and Jhaun Taylor Sr. and Lepri Taylor to Smoky Mountain Equity LLC, $12,500
Sharon D. Hovis to Eric B. Fair, $167,000
Ronald Keith Carter and wife Vickie Koontz Carter to Sue Ellen Plaza and Catalina Torres, $7,000
Curry Ronald Sheaks and Sarah Lee Sheaks to Kyle M. Hopkins, $100,000
Rockwell Township
Baker Construction and Holdings to Kristen Grinstead, $155,000
George William Veach to George William Veach for and during the term of her natural life, remainder to Kathy Diane Earnhardt
Jackie M. Stevens to Bentley Construction Company Inc., $130,000
Joan Pickler Brines and spouse Doug Brines to Bentley Construction Company, Inc., $35,000
LuAnn Devon Clenney to Nichole Newpart, $225,000
Brady Darrell Reavis and wife Annette Y. Reavis to Roger Dale Blake and wife Pennie Jolette Blake, $215,000
Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Brandon Thomas Mullis and Meredith Ann Johnson, $222,000
Daniel A. Aldridge Sr. and spouse Samantha Aldridge to Opendoor Property Trust I, $154,000
Brandy M. Stoner to Community Capital Group, LLC, $76,500
J C Property Rentals LLC to Cose2 LLC, $85,000
Lennar Carolinas to Anthony Friedman Ceraso, $223,500
Terry Ann Davis to Jerry Carl Davis
Salisbury
Wade Jurney Homes to Michael Gibson, $186,000
LGI Homes-NC to Joseph Martine Jr., $256,000
LGI Homes to Catalina Molina Maestre and Nathaniel Devor, $242,000
Juquita Hines Wilson to Aaron McGuire and Ashley Eberwein, $257,500
Ribbon Home SPV II to Joyce Ann Lipe and Eric Price Lipe, $294,000
Judy Pittman and Donald Bittman to Stephen G. Beck, $160,000
Atlantic Properties of Rowan to WDI NC 200, $375,000
Joseph A. Vermillion and Kathleen Vermillion to Terry Barringer and Patty Barringer, $320,000
Dock L. Jackson Jr. to Glen A. Frix, $65,000
Lomartire Services Inc. to Central Piedmont Builders, Inc., $63,000
Julie Hearn Smith individually and as the executor of the estate of Annie Cecelia Hearn Hunsucker to Richard E. Yates and Melissa B. Yates, $32,500
Slayer, LLC to Tanya-Marie Ann Maldonado and Edwin Ricardo Maldonado, $203,000
Bryant Norman and Kay Wright Norman, Sarah J. Norman and Adriana Marie J. Norman to Prestige Property Investments LLC, $30,500
Prestige Property Investments LLC to Dennis Alexander Ferrufino, $45,500
Rowan Investment Company, Inc. to Koco Java Coffee, LLC, $357,000
John Russell Garland and Sheli Ann Garland to Jack Frye, $270,000
Daniel James Baptista and Selina Skipper Baptista to Eric Daniel Bjerke and Carmen Constantine, $532,000
Sean P. Heady and wife Krista C. Heady to Michael Keith Amico and wife Michele Morris Amico, $292,000
Margaret M. Fisher to Bryan K. Robinette and wife Camille P. Robinette, $235,000
Ozell Samuel Thompson, III and wife Lautrice Shenell Thompson to Joel Jimenez and Allysa Murphy-Flecha, as joint tenants, $185,000
LGI Homes NC, LLC to Andre Powell and Nickesha Powell, $231,000
Jerry Lane Jones Jr. and wife Charlene V. Jones to Faye Brown Bennett, $50,000
Cedar Crest Enterprises LLC to Amber Vivian Ashleigh-Boone and husband Daniel Brian Boone
Larry A. Smith and spouse Demeater M. Smith to Tania Lizzeth Flores Bueso and Sandra Leticia Bueso Espinoza, $50,000
J2 Land Investments, LLC to Journey Capital, LLC
LGI Homes to Christopher Edwards, $234,000
Charlotte Investors Group, LLC to Amber Dellinger, $150,000
Luis Gerardo Ortego to Luis Gerardo Ortega
Matthew A. Agner to Henry Brenner, $138,000
James E. Ellington Jr. and wife Leigh A. Ellington to Harry B. Leazer
John P. Gorman to Cose2 LLC, $57,000
Rose C. Kittrell to Carmilla M. Young, $179,000
Steven Mark Rufty to Walter Homes NC, LLC, $25,000
Bird Dog Property, LLC to Kristin A. Dombroski and husband Denver L. Dombroski, $140,000
Mary Allison Carter Dunkin FKA Mary Allison Carter and Matthew C. Dunkin to Mary Allison Carter Dunkin and Matthew C. Dunkin
Journey Capital, LLC to Patricia L. Crump and wife Shawna M. Crump
David L. Karczewski and wife Jennifer R. Karczewski, $175,000
Christopher A. Carman and wife Angie L. Carman to Carman Properties LLC,
Gary J. Lofthus and wife Katherine S. Lofthus to David Joseph Austin and wife Krista Denise Austin, $265,000
Randolph W. Linhart and wife Julie G. Linhart to Terry Lee Jolly and wife Lauralee Cody Jolly, $345,000
Randolph W. Linhart and wife Julie G. Linhart to Juan Carlos Munoz, $130,000
Zachary Devin Schaefer and wife Siera Alyssa Schaefer to John D. Tilley and wife Caitlin J. Wood-Tilley, $225,000
Ronnie Jason Workman and wife Stephanie Nicole Workman to Zachary Devin Schaefer and Sierra Alyssa Schaefer, $315,000
LGI Homes to Michele Nielson, $220,000
LGI Homes to Angel A. Lopez Baltodano, $235,000
Lowry Hustead, LLC to Lowry Vogt Properties, LLC
Gary D. Hamm and spouse Amanda M. Hamm to David Bruce Webb and Cisily Respass, $276,000
Stephen C. Eller and wife Kaylee N. Eller to Brady Lee Shepherd and wife Dawn Shepherd, $242,000
Justin Hinrichs and spouse Sara Hinrichs to Aubrey Lydell Mackey and spouse Audrey Lynn Mackey, $263,000
Karen Gobble Leonard to Timothy Bridle, $85,000
LGI Homes to Nyarah Thompson, $218,000
MOST Investments 4, LLC to Jose Juan Delgado Mondragon, $61,000
Cathy M. Stanley to Cathy M. Stanley, a 99.5% undivided interest and Matthew Ray Stanley, a 0.5% undivided interest
Caleb Garrow and wife Taylor Garrow to Jennifer A. Lane and husband Michael H. Lane, $285,000
Jan M. Holmes to Jan M. Holmes and April Opudo
Danny E. Blankenship and wife Rebecca S. Blankenship to Danny E. Blankenship and wife Rebecca S. Blankenship and Julia Lauren Blankenship
Terrall E. Hughley and spouse Jennifer B. Hughley to Randy Gray and spouse Iska Gray, $270,000
LGI Homes, LLC to IH6 Property, $257,000
LGI Homes to Muran Zhu and Kai Fei, $232,000
Tammy C. Ford to Offerpad, LLC, $94,500
Thomas L. McElveen Jr. and wife Patricia T. McElveen to Thomas L. McElveen Jr. and wife Patricia T. McElveen
Juan Bello Santos and spouse Guadalupe Salazar Acuna to Moises Bello Santos, $75,000
LGI Homes to Clifford Brown and Marissa Imes, $242,000
Jacob Robert Younce to Mark Moore, $148,000
Tony Scott Sale and wife Rhonda R. Sale to Michael Wayne Sale
Jill R. Peterson to MOST Investments, LLC, $335,000
Tonya Hargrove Johnson and husband Timothy D. Johnson to Trusted Journey Living
Vernon Randall Benson to Imperial Concrete Inc., $29,000
Martha A. Smith to BGRS Relocation Inc., $610,000
BGRS Relocation Inc. to Vina R. Proveaux, $610,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Deborah K. Ebright, $209,000
Nguyen Duc Nguyen and spouse Dang Thi Hong Nguyen to Kada Endeavor Enterprises, LLC, $60,000
LGI Homes to Angela M. Tromp, $258,000
James Robert Nieman and spouse Elizabeth Nieman to Miller Nieman Properties LLC
WJH LLC to Rahel Milkias Degefu, $186,000
Chelsea White Ellenburg and spouse Jacob Ryan Ellenburg to Cassandra Renee Long, $140,000
Mark E. Rockwell and spouse Angela M. Rockwell to Chelsea White Ellenburg and spouse Jacob Ryan Ellenburg, $240,000
LGI Homes to Joseph David Fleming and Lori A. Fleming, $236,000
Thomas L. Moffa and wife Diane P. Moffa to Joseph Webb and wife Steffany M. Webb, $202,000
James C. Robinson and wife Debora S. Robinson to Christina Emily Lockhart, $148,000
WJH LLC to Ashiya V. Graves, $186,500
Felipe R. Figueroa and Falana M. Figueroa to Felipe R. Figueroa and Falana M. Figueroa
Adam Yoe and spouse Courtney Yoe to Michael Walker, $269,500
Todd R. Stalcup and wife Paige H. Stalcup to Tammy C. Ford, $275,000
Luis Torres and wife Madeline Torres to Jorge Castro and wife Ana Castro, $175,000
Christine Guardino to 113 Crawford, LLC
WJH LLC to Norris David Williams, $201,500
Sharon Owen Barnhard, executrix of the estate of Samuel Kenneth Owen to Barbara S. Owen
Michael Byrne Hooper and Karen Kiem Hooper to Thomas Warren Hooper
Thomas L. Overcash to Thomas L. Overcash
Hugh Sidney Eudy Family Trust to Alexandrina Biscos and wife Traian Biscos, $112,500
Southern Preservation Co. to Kroll Enterprises, $245,000
LGI Homes to Treneha Howard, $243,000
James Wesley Corriher and spouse Jordan Faith Corriher to Joesiel Quintana, $227,000
Cambron Shelton Beck and wife Kelli Heustess Beck and Margaret Helen Beck Sprouse to Oswaldo J. Membreno, $67,000
WJH LLC to Hakeem Ishola, $185,500
WJH LLC to Robert Alexander, $187,500
Bernard Thomas to Mary J. Thomas
LGI Homes to Duston Dry, $220,000
Charles Lawson and spouse Alice Spohn Lawson to James Robert Nieman and spouse Elizabeth Nieman, $170,000
Gary Morgan and spouse Betty Morgan to Jade Stanford and spouse Jennifer Rose Stanford, $517,000
Ronald W. Hanna and wife Donna B. Hanna to Ron’s Transmission LLC
WJH LLC to Annasha Dawn Case, $210,500
WJH LLC to Mary Leonard, $186,000
Richard Allen Hash and spouse Rhonda Kay Hash to Jeffrey P. Ripstein and spouse Linda S. Ripstein, $327,000
Jo Marie Hurst and husband J. Melvin Hurst to Andrew Riffel and Emily Vanek, $168,000
WJH LLC to Jahaad Mccutchen, $196,000
John W. Hawkins to Niva Hawkins
Gayle C. Shannon to Jason Midgett and Donna Midgett, $460,000
Steele Township
Louise Lentz Johnson Naile to Ashley Ruth Richardson, $117,000
Anna A. Miller to Clara A. Pratt and Robert K. Abercrombie
Clara A. Pratt and husband Micahel B. Pratt to Robert K. Abercrombie, $10,000
Michael K. James and wife Bonnie S. James to Manuel D. Morais and wife Natalie D. Morais, $63,000
Tamara Bryant Henson and husband John Daniel Henson to Lisa M. Pruett, $190,000
Armando Trujillo-Pineda and wife Olga Garduno Perez to Maria Trujillo Hernandez
