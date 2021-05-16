Letter: Find ways to help with trash problem

Trash! There is too much trash in the world. Everywhere you look, there is trash — on roads, in neighborhoods, sidewalks, beaches, parks and in cities. Over the years, people have just started leaving their trash wherever they feel like it without even thinking about what it’s doing to our planet.

Not everything we throw out breaks down, including laundry detergent bottles. There are so many solutions to stop trash from overflowing our planet, but not enough people care to do anything about it. Yes, someone could just throw trash away, assume it will be taken to a landfill and the problem will be solved. What they don’t realize is at a landfill trash you, I and others throw out is just going to build up in one place. Sadly, there is also trash overflowing in oceans. According to National Geographic, there are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean. Even though it’s in the ocean doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not a problem. With the plastic in the ocean, it’s hurting our sea life.

The main way to help with trash is to reduce, reuse and recycle. Some other ways to help solve the problem is for consumers to insist and support companies to make their products biodegradable, which will help our planet in the long run. Another simple solution is to buy a reusable water bottle or a water filter for your faucet to avoid contributing to the build up of the garbage we already have. I hope more people will find ways that could help with our trash problem. Our lives and our planet depend on it.

— Karina Mier

Salisbury