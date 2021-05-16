Letter: Biden failing as coach

Joe Biden is a like a coach of a lousy football team. Let’s call them the D.C. Democrats.

The job of a coach is to inspire and motivate his players to do the best they can. At the end of the day, they may be overmatched and lose the game. Hopefully, it’s not for a lack of trying. Sometimes, the other team is just better. There’s no shame in that.

The trouble with coach Biden is he never inspires or motivates anyone. He just allows the team to do whatever they want and at the same time tell him how to coach. This is how a team finished in last place.

It’s bad enough that Biden allows himself to be manipulated. Why he wanted to be a coach in the first place is beyond me. But the real players are the manipulators themselves. Biden is just the messenger (figuratively speaking). It never solves anything.

Nothing can get done these days without a lot of Democrats being on board. They are not serving as well, but they are unified.

I just don’t get it. Why are they so anti-America? These people have thrived because of this nation, and yet they don’t seem to care.

We need to turn this mindset around. America is still the home of freedom and the individual. There’s much more good than bad. Their own success proves it.

— Allan Gilmour

Salisbury