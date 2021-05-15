NC State gives Corrigan 2-year extension as athletic director

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina State athletics director Boo Corrigan has received a two-year contract extension through April 2026.

The school said its board of trustees approved the deal Friday, a little more than two years after Corrigan left Army to begin work as Debbie Yow’s successor.

His tenure has included Wolfpack sports teams winning seven Atlantic Coast Conference championships, including back-to-back tournament titles for women’s basketball. The Wolfpack also announced a two-year extension with football coach Dave Doeren last month after an eight-win season played amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, 10 programs have finished ranked among the top 25 of their sport’s final rankings this season, while the school said its current cumulative GPA among its athletics programs (3.23) is the highest ever.

Corrigan recently started his term as a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.