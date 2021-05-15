Catawba holds baccalaureate services for Class of 2021
SALISBURY — Catawba seniors gathered for baccalaureate services Friday night as full graduation ceremonies take place today.
Rev. Dr. Barry Sang spoke at Friday’s event, which was shown via streaming video to parents and friends gathered in a separate location.
See full details from all the graduation activities in Sunday’s Post.
