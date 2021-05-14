May 14, 2021

  • 41°

Kannapolis seniors walk elementary schools

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 14, 2021

KANNAPOLIS – Excited elementary school students lined the hallways at G.W. Carver Elementary on Thursday to cheer on A.L. Brown High School seniors as they took a stroll down memory lane in their caps and gowns.

The elementary kids waved signs as the seniors walked past. They took some of the signs as well so they could wave them back on their second lap around the school. The occasion was that the school year’s calendar was near its end. Seniors visited every elementary school in groups for an annual event known as the Wonder Walks. In most cases, the seniors took a trip back in time to their former elementary school.

The event was canceled the previous school year because of the pandemic. A.L. Brown Assistant Principal Mauricio Restrepo said the walks were on the chopping block this year around spring break, but the school pulled it together.

“We wanted to make sure we gave the elementary schools something to look forward to and also our seniors the opportunity to visit,” Restrepo said.

None of the students had been back to the school since they attended. They said the hallways felt small, but the atmosphere was the same.

Katerin Mejia attended Carver after she moved to the United States from Honduras. She did not know English and said she felt welcome at the school.

“My classmates and my teachers, they made it easy for me,” Mejia said.

After a year at Carver, Mejia was still learning, but she could keep up.

“I feel like Kannapolis is my home,” Mejia said.

James Judge said the walk was fun, and the elementary kids seemed to enjoy it as much as the seniors.

“It put a smile on my face,” senior Ciera Simmons said.

Restrepo said the seniors are happy to have a sense of normalcy coming back to their lives. Thursday’s event gave them the opportunity to show younger students they can reach the end of the 13-year road of a basic education.

“I think it is also is a really good thing for the younger kids in Kannapolis to get to say, ‘Hey, this is what I get to look forward to. I get to do my Wonder walk when I get older,’ ” Restrepo said.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Scout’s Honor: With dedication of flag retirement box, Salem Fleming earns Eagle Scout rank

College

North Carolina king, queen of NCAA lacrosse tourneys

High School

High school football: State’s top honor goes to Jalon Walker

Education

Kannapolis seniors walk elementary schools

Local

Local real estate company employees come out in force to build Habitat house

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

Auditors find oversight lacking for $3 billion of state’s pandemic aid

Nation/World

When will gas situation return to normal?

Local

Rowan native Shuping posthumously receives Concord Police Department’s Medal of Valor, Purple Heart

News

GOP measure on penalties for rioting draws fire

News

Black high school softball player told to cut hair

Coronavirus

State shows 303 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan

Coronavirus

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Crime

One arrested, another hospitalized in Castor Road stabbing

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill open for tours Saturday

News

Facing personnel deficiencies, local fire departments request tax rate increases

Local

‘Panic buying’ creates gas supply shortages locally, statewide after pipeline cyberattack

Business

Twice as nice: Planet Smoothie opens alongside Cold Stone Creamery in co-branded store

Local

Spencer board gets update on South Iredell rat problem

Education

West Rowan teacher awarded $15,000 outdoor learning grant

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland plans celebration May 22

High School

High school girls tennis: Busy Hornets win again easily

High School

High school softball: Nixon, Walton top all-county team

Education

All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium scheduled June 18