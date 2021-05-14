May 14, 2021

Girls high school track and field: Carson’s White wins four events

By Post Sports

Published 3:54 am Friday, May 14, 2021

Carson’s Iyonna Parker in the discus. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — Carson’s girls scored 81.5 points and won a three-team track and field meet held at East Rowan on Thursday.

The Mustangs were second with 68.5 points. Statesville scored 16.

Aaliyah White led the Cougars. She won four events, sweeping the sprints and also taking the high jump.

White ran 13.74 in the 100; 28.64 in the 200 and 1:07.34 in the 400. She high-jumped 4-6.

Zoe Holbrook won the 100 hurdles (18.94) and the long jump (13-3).

Kary Hales won the triple jump (26-0).

Iyonna Parker won the shot put (33-3.5), while Evonna Parker won the discus (98-3) by an inch over Iyonna Parker.

Carson also won the 4×800.

East Rowan got wins from Meredith Bonner in the 800 (2:43.57) and Peyton Whicker in the 300 hurdles (54.24).

The Mustangs also took the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400.

•••

DENTON — Salisbury’s girls dominated the throws to take a four-team meet at South Davidson on Tuesday.

The Hornets scored 65 points to top Trinity (58), Central Davidson (37) and South Davidson (26).

Salisbury’s Haleigh Fidler won the discus (54-9).

Jalisa Allen won the shot put (25-6), nipping teammate Mary Morgan by an inch.

Arnasjelle Corpening won the long jump (14-1.5) and triple jump (31-5).

Salisbury won the 4×200.

 

 

 

 

 

 

