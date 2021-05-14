May 15, 2021

College football: Catawba schedule 2021

By Post Sports

Published 10:59 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

2021 CATAWBA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

SEPT.  4 – ERSKINE, SALISBURY,  1:00

SEPT. 11 – WINSTON-SALEM STATE (FW), SALISBURY, 7:00

SEPT. 18 – BARTON, SALISBURY, 1:00

Sept. 24 – at Wingate*, Wingate,NC, TBA

OCT.   2 – LIMESTONE*, SALISBURY, 1:00

OCT.   9 – CARSON-NEWMAN*, SALISBURY, 1:00

Oct.  16 – at Newberry*, Newberry,SC, TBA

Oct.  23 – at Mars Hill*, Mars Hill,NC, TBA

OCT.  30 – TUSCULUM* (HC), SALISBURY, 1:00

NOV.   6 – UVA WISE* (HOF), SALISBURY, 1:00

Nov.  13 – at Lenoir-Rhyne*, Hickory,NC, TBA

