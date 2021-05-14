College football: Catawba schedule 2021
2021 CATAWBA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
SEPT. 4 – ERSKINE, SALISBURY, 1:00
SEPT. 11 – WINSTON-SALEM STATE (FW), SALISBURY, 7:00
SEPT. 18 – BARTON, SALISBURY, 1:00
Sept. 24 – at Wingate*, Wingate,NC, TBA
OCT. 2 – LIMESTONE*, SALISBURY, 1:00
OCT. 9 – CARSON-NEWMAN*, SALISBURY, 1:00
Oct. 16 – at Newberry*, Newberry,SC, TBA
Oct. 23 – at Mars Hill*, Mars Hill,NC, TBA
OCT. 30 – TUSCULUM* (HC), SALISBURY, 1:00
NOV. 6 – UVA WISE* (HOF), SALISBURY, 1:00
Nov. 13 – at Lenoir-Rhyne*, Hickory,NC, TBA
You Might Like
Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers get no hits, fall to 0-10
Staff report FAYETTEVILLE — Three Fayetteville pitchers combined on a no-hitter on Friday as the Woodpeckers beat Kannapolis 5-0. It... read more