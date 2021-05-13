May 14, 2021

  • 41°

State shows 303 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan

By Josh Bergeron

Published 7:01 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

SALISBURY — State data on Thursday showed Rowan County reaching its 303rd death from COVID-19.

The death is the second this week. Death No. 302 was initially reported Monday, but the total decreased to 301 Tuesday before the state returned the total to 302. Officials responded to questions about the fluctuations by saying numbers may change after further investigation into where the person lives.

While it’s not clear exactly when the most recent death occurred, the two most recent COVID-19 Rowan County fatalities are listed as occurring Saturday and Sunday. One is an antigen death, which means it’s considered likely related to COVID-19. The other is a molecular death, which means it’s confirmed to be COVID-19.

Rowan remains among counties with the most COVID-19 deaths and is topped only by places with higher populations, including Buncombe, Cumberland, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake.

In other COVID-19 data:

• The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 14 new COVID-19 positives for the county and 307 in the previous two weeks. Compared to its neighbors, Rowan County has seen fewer new positives than Cabarrus, Iredell and Davidson.

• Because the Rowan County Health Department hosted its final mass vaccination clinic for second doses, the number of local residents fully vaccinated increased by 526. The number of first doses increased by 218.

• While they represent a single-digit percentage of Rowan County’s population, Asian and Pacific Islanders who live in the county are leading the way in vaccinations and are 31.1% vaccinated with at least one dose. Next is white residents, at 25.7%.

• Women continue to lead men in percent vaccinated. The 65 and older age group leads the way in vaccinations. The 50-64 crowd is next, with 39.4% having received at least one dose.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Scout’s Honor: With dedication of flag retirement box, Salem Fleming earns Eagle Scout rank

College

North Carolina king, queen of NCAA lacrosse tourneys

High School

High school football: State’s top honor goes to Jalon Walker

Education

Kannapolis seniors walk elementary schools

Local

Local real estate company employees come out in force to build Habitat house

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

Auditors find oversight lacking for $3 billion of state’s pandemic aid

Nation/World

When will gas situation return to normal?

Local

Rowan native Shuping posthumously receives Concord Police Department’s Medal of Valor, Purple Heart

News

GOP measure on penalties for rioting draws fire

News

Black high school softball player told to cut hair

Coronavirus

State shows 303 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan

Coronavirus

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Crime

One arrested, another hospitalized in Castor Road stabbing

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill open for tours Saturday

News

Facing personnel deficiencies, local fire departments request tax rate increases

Local

‘Panic buying’ creates gas supply shortages locally, statewide after pipeline cyberattack

Business

Twice as nice: Planet Smoothie opens alongside Cold Stone Creamery in co-branded store

Local

Spencer board gets update on South Iredell rat problem

Education

West Rowan teacher awarded $15,000 outdoor learning grant

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland plans celebration May 22

High School

High school girls tennis: Busy Hornets win again easily

High School

High school softball: Nixon, Walton top all-county team

Education

All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium scheduled June 18