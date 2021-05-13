May 14, 2021

  • 41°
Natalie Anderson/Salisbury Post — Amoco gas station, located on 2412 South Main St., is one of many gas stations throughout Rowan County and North Carolina that is seeing its supply of gasoline quickly deplete due to "panic buying" from locals in light of a temporary halt of the Colonial Pipeline after a ransomware attack.

‘Panic buying’ creates gas supply shortages locally, statewide after pipeline cyberattack

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:10 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A cyberattack on a major, regional gas pipeline anticipated to have an effect on the transport of gasoline for no more than a week, but “panic buying” has quickly depleted supplies across the state and in Rowan County.

On May 7, Colonial Pipeline, which connects from Texas to New Jersey and delivers about 45% of gasoline to the Southeastern states, was the target of a ransomware attack. Hackers encrypted the system and demanded the company pay a ransom. As a precaution, the pipeline temporarily halted its operations to work with the federal government to resolve the issue.

Followings news of the cyberattack and a temporary shutdown last week, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and temporarily suspended motor vehicle fuel regulations in an effort to move supplies throughout the state. The order waives the maximum hours of service for drivers as well as certain size and weight restrictions and penalties that would normally arise based on state laws.

“I have talked today with federal officials including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and we have a full court press to get the Colonial Pipeline back up and fully operating quickly. Report price gouging and please don’t rush to top off your tanks,” Cooper said via Twitter Tuesday.

The pipeline announced Wednesday evening it was resuming operations, but the resulting “panic buying” is expected to exacerbate the issue and prolong supply replenishments.

Gary Harris, executive director of North Carolina Petroleum and Convenience Marketers, told the Post the issue was a logistical transport problem, not an issue of supply, and expected to be resolved within a week’s time. But with more and more people rushing to fill up their tanks and gas cans for storage, the issue is becoming supply for more states.

“The Colonial Pipeline has been very efficient at providing millions of gallons of fuel to the East Coast for a decade,” Harris said. “But the fueling system that’s in place was not designed for everyone to fuel up at the same time. Panic buying puts an increased stress on the system.”

Natalie Anderson/Salisbury Post — Cheeseman’s General Store, located on Old Beatty Ford Road, posted signs on its pumps Monday instructing customers to limit their fuel purchase to $20 per vehicle in an effort to maintain the limited supply of gasoline until the Colonial Pipeline resumed operations and transport.

Harris reports seeing and hearing of people filling multiple 5-gallon cans when fueling as well as containers not designed to store gasoline. Harris said another problem arises if the gas is stored for too long without being used.

He said North Carolina and Southern states rely on wholesale distributors, or local oil companies, to buy unbranded gasoline from major oil companies. Businesses then contract truck drivers or supply their own to transport up to 8,000 gallons of gasoline at a time from the terminal rack. A local Shell station, for example, would then indicate the gasoline comes from Shell and is sold at retail price.

Todd Alligood, owner of Alligood Tire and Alignment, which sells gasoline from Shell, said his location ran out of regular-grade unleaded fuel Tuesday night and premium-grade fuel Wednesday morning. However, some diesel fuel was still available.

Alligood, like many other gas station owners, is unsure when the next supply will be delivered. He originally expected a new supply today, but on Wednesday he said that delivery would be prolonged and not include a full load.

Additionally, his distributor, which is based in Greensboro, reported to him Tuesday that 20 other stores were out of gasoline, which may put him further down the list for a delivery.

If there is a silver lining, Alligood said, it’s that he hasn’t witnessed a huge spike in the price of gasoline since news of the cyberattack. Before his supply was depleted, he reported regular unleaded fuel at $2.89 a gallon and noticed a similar price for nearby locations.

“I heard about this last week,” Alligood said, “but I thought it was business until usual until it started getting more recognition.”

Natalie Anderson/Salisbury Post — Cheeseman’s General Store, located on Old Beatty Ford Road, posted signs on its pumps Monday instructing customers to limit their fuel purchase to $20 per vehicle in an effort to maintain the limited supply of gasoline until the Colonial Pipeline resumed operations and transport.

Chad Cheeseman, owner of Cheeseman’s General Store on Old Beatty Ford Road, told the Post his location also ran out of its unleaded supply Tuesday, and its super-grade and diesel fuel was depleted Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, he only had gasoline without ethanol, or pure gas, which is sometimes preferable for older car engines, boats and lawn mowers.

Cheeseman said he posted a sign outside on Monday instructing locals to purchase no more than $20 worth of gasoline. After realizing locals weren’t taking heed to the notice, Cheeseman deactivated the pumps, requiring customers to walk inside the store and prepay for gas. He recalled one customer filling up three 55-gallon cans with gasoline.

If Cheeseman didn’t move to shut off the pumps, his supply would’ve been exhausted by Monday night, he said.

A new load was projected Saturday, but Cheeseman estimates it will likely be Monday morning before another load is delivered. He reported being told stores shouldn’t expect to sit empty for more than seven days, but now he anticipates that could extend to 10-12 days.

As of Wednesday afternoon, GasBuddy.com, using data crowdsourced from app users, reported that 69% of North Carolina’s gas stations out of gasoline — higher than any of the other states that receive gasoline from the Colonial Pipeline. More than half of the gas stations in Virginia were out of gas. South Carolina inched toward 50% as well.

GasBuddy.com is also tracking local areas with gasoline supply shortages, which can be found at tracker.gasbuddy.com.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Scout’s Honor: With dedication of flag retirement box, Salem Fleming earns Eagle Scout rank

College

North Carolina king, queen of NCAA lacrosse tourneys

High School

High school football: State’s top honor goes to Jalon Walker

Education

Kannapolis seniors walk elementary schools

Local

Local real estate company employees come out in force to build Habitat house

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

Auditors find oversight lacking for $3 billion of state’s pandemic aid

Nation/World

When will gas situation return to normal?

Local

Rowan native Shuping posthumously receives Concord Police Department’s Medal of Valor, Purple Heart

News

GOP measure on penalties for rioting draws fire

News

Black high school softball player told to cut hair

Coronavirus

State shows 303 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan

Coronavirus

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Crime

One arrested, another hospitalized in Castor Road stabbing

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill open for tours Saturday

News

Facing personnel deficiencies, local fire departments request tax rate increases

Local

‘Panic buying’ creates gas supply shortages locally, statewide after pipeline cyberattack

Business

Twice as nice: Planet Smoothie opens alongside Cold Stone Creamery in co-branded store

Local

Spencer board gets update on South Iredell rat problem

Education

West Rowan teacher awarded $15,000 outdoor learning grant

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland plans celebration May 22

High School

High school girls tennis: Busy Hornets win again easily

High School

High school softball: Nixon, Walton top all-county team

Education

All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium scheduled June 18