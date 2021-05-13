May 14, 2021

  • 41°
The China Grove Roller Mill. Photo by Jon C. Lakey, Salisbury Post.

China Grove Roller Mill open for tours Saturday

By Staff Report

Published 1:29 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

The historical China Grove Roller Mill will be open for tours on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.  

In addition to the original milling equipment, an interesting exhibit, “Farming in Yesteryears” will show farm life more than 125 years ago.  The exhibition will remind those who grew up on a farm of the hardships and joys of farm living, and teach youngsters about the life of a farm family generations ago.     

The display will include food harvesting, preparing and preservation of food, quilting, sewing, spinning yarn, and even the occasional “farmers still”.    All three stories of the mill will be open for visitors to enjoy.

The China Grove Roller Mill was organized in 1883 as a combination grist mill and sawmill.  In 1903 the three-story brick building that now stands proudly at 308 North Main Street was constructed.  

The Roller Mill contains heavy duty machinery that was used to process grain.  Wheat was weighed, cleaned, ground, and sifted to become flour.   Corn was ground and processed into cornmeal. The equipment in the building is the original mill equipment that was in full operation when the mill closed in 1995.   

The China Grove Roller Mill was placed on the National Register of Historical Places by the United States Department of the Interior on December 29, 1983.    

Tours of the mill are offered by appointments for interested individuals and groups.

The mill contains an all-purpose room suitable for many small events including parties, reunions, dinners, and meetings.   Please call the Rowan Museum for more information, 704-633-5946.

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Scout’s Honor: With dedication of flag retirement box, Salem Fleming earns Eagle Scout rank

College

North Carolina king, queen of NCAA lacrosse tourneys

High School

High school football: State’s top honor goes to Jalon Walker

Education

Kannapolis seniors walk elementary schools

Local

Local real estate company employees come out in force to build Habitat house

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

Auditors find oversight lacking for $3 billion of state’s pandemic aid

Nation/World

When will gas situation return to normal?

Local

Rowan native Shuping posthumously receives Concord Police Department’s Medal of Valor, Purple Heart

News

GOP measure on penalties for rioting draws fire

News

Black high school softball player told to cut hair

Coronavirus

State shows 303 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan

Coronavirus

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Crime

One arrested, another hospitalized in Castor Road stabbing

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill open for tours Saturday

News

Facing personnel deficiencies, local fire departments request tax rate increases

Local

‘Panic buying’ creates gas supply shortages locally, statewide after pipeline cyberattack

Business

Twice as nice: Planet Smoothie opens alongside Cold Stone Creamery in co-branded store

Local

Spencer board gets update on South Iredell rat problem

Education

West Rowan teacher awarded $15,000 outdoor learning grant

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland plans celebration May 22

High School

High school girls tennis: Busy Hornets win again easily

High School

High school softball: Nixon, Walton top all-county team

Education

All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium scheduled June 18