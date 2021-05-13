May 14, 2021

All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium scheduled June 18

The sixth annual All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium will take place June 18, 2021 from 8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. This will be a virtual event hosted via Zoom. The theme will be “Re-Imagining Church: Reboot-Rebound-Recover.” There will be a diverse array of speakers discussing numerous topics related to the theme.

 Registration is required to attend. To register visit hoodseminary.edu. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The following is a list of speakers:

Elder Michelle Hopper

Administrative assistant to Bishop Randy Borders-Faith Harvest Church

Co-Founder of Hop2it Solutions

Nurse Manager Surgical ICU

“Digital Footprint and Online Worship”

Rev. Brandon Wrencher

Pastor, organizer, writer and trainer, Good Neighbor Movement

“Reimagining Discipleship”

Patricia Marie Commander

Library director, writing center coordinator, adjunct professor

Hood Theological Seminary

“Reaching People and Building Relationship”

Rev. Juston Smith

Campus pastor and executive Director

Appalachian Wesley Foundation

Appalachian State University

“Transitioning Back to In-Person Ministry-Post Covid-19.”

Dr. Lora-Ellen McKinney

Executive director, award-winning author, psychologist

Cedar River Creative Productions

“The Importance of African American Christian Education as a Tool for Pandemic-Era Individual, Community and National Survival.”

