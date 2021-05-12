High school girls golf: Waddell ties for 18th
Staff report
WEST END — East Rowan’s Hannah Waddell finished a promising freshman golf season in the 3A Championship Tournament on Tuesday.
Waddell shot 47-46 — 93 at Beacon Ridge and tied for 18th at 12-over.
She birdied the third hole and made five pars, with four coming on the back nine.
Waddell was county and conference champion.
You Might Like
High school baseball: Padgett leads Mustangs; 100th win for West coach Graham
Staff report GRANITE QUARRY — Cameron Padgett, a junior right-hander committed to UNC, pitched a one-hitter to lead East Rowan... read more