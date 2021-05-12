May 12, 2021

  • 46°

Fluctuating COVID-19 death number back to 302 in Rowan County

By Josh Bergeron

Published 5:42 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan County started the week with 301 COVID-19 deaths, increased to 302 on Monday, dipped back down to 301 on Tuesday and was back at 302 on Wednesday.

The exact reason for the fluctuation is unclear. State officials told the Post Tuesday county case information may change after county of residence is verified.

State data show death No. 302 occurred Sunday. Death No. 301 occurred May 2, one week earlier. Report dates lag behind the date of death.

In other COVID-19 data:

•  The number of positive cases reported in Rowan County in the previous two weeks is 322, including just nine positives reported Wednesday. It was the second day in a row with single-digit positives reported.

• Compared to neighboring counties, the number of positive cases reported in Rowan County in the previous two weeks is better than Iredell, Cabarrus and Davidson.

• On Wednesday, the number of first vaccination doses administered to Rowan County residents increased by 89. Full vaccinations increased by 275.

• About 32% of Rowan County’s total population is vaccinated with one dose of a vaccine and 28% are considered fully vaccinated. Statewide, the first dose percentage is 40.3% and the full vaccinations are at 35.6%.

• In Rowan County’s region — the Triad Health care Preparedness Coalition — hospitalizations were 216 on Wednesday, up two from the previous day.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Fluctuating COVID-19 death number back to 302 in Rowan County

Crime

Habitual felon sentenced to at least 8 years in prison

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis to have bike rodeo Saturday

Crime

Two more charged for operating illegal gambling businesses

Education

A.L. Brown celebrates seniors with signing day

Business

Rebounding, but not recovered: Rowan County tourism begins challenging path toward normalcy

High School

High school baseball: Padgett leads Mustangs; 100th win for West coach Graham

Coronavirus

RSS superintendent, Board of Health discuss strategies for increasing student vaccination rates

Education

East Spencer charter school files petition to contest charter revocation

Nation/World

Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on

News

Lawyers: Black man didn’t drive into deputies who shot him

Nation/World

Liz Cheney says Trump and GOP backers threaten democracy

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department clarifies county’s COVID-19 death total is 301

Landis

Landis approves new land development ordinance, zoning map

Landis

Landis approves body camera, stun gun purchase for public safety officers

Crime

One charged, another dead on sheriff’s most wanted list

Crime

No injuries after car shot eight times on Old Concord Road

Education

RSS talks first steps for new federal relief totaling $66 million

China Grove

Gary’s Barbecue staff, customers look back at 50 years

News

Salisbury Lions Club names Person of the Year, Lion of the Year at 78th annual banquet

Education

Student COVID-19 numbers show first decline since plan A

High School

High school golf: Fowler competes in state tournament

News

Amazon announces new distribution center for North Carolina

News

House passes bill to bar Cooper from mandating COVID shot