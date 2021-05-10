Blotter: Rockwell man arrested on felony drug, breaking and entering charges

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — A Rockwell man was arrested Sunday on two felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, a felony drug charge and several other misdemeanors.

Brandon Riley Templeton, 25, of Rockwell allegedly broke into a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado TK as well as a 2001 Kia 4S, both owned by the same woman. He was also charged with felony possession of controlled substances on jail/prison premises, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and misdemeanor simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

A warrant states Templeton stole a loaded pistol magazine for a .45-caliber handgun, valued at $50. He also allegedly had in his possession buprenorphine hydrochloride and alprazolam.

He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

In other weekend criminal charges:

• Michael James Bouldin, 41, of China Grove was charged Friday with felony failure to notify change of address as a registered sex offender.

• Michael Lee Stirewalt, 22, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with misdemeanor child abuse and cited for other traffic offenses after allegedly speeding down Liberty Street with his daughter, who is younger than 16 years, not wearing a seat belt.

• Flor De Maria Navarrete Escobar, 34, of Salisbury was charged with misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly striking a man with a wooden broomstick repeatedly.

• Justin Gray Morgan, 34, of Mooresville was charged Friday for misdemeanor false report to police station after reporting shots fired inside a store in China Grove to hinder law enforcement responding to a disturbance Morgan was involved in.

• Michael Andrew Callicutt, 39, of Salisbury was charged Friday for felony receiving stolen goods/property after receiving a stolen Stihl MS311 chainsaw valued at $$600.

• Jeffery Lamont Wallace Jr., 18, of Kannapolis was charged Saturday for misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor resisting public officer and misdemeanor violation of protective order.

• Michael Martin Deal, 46, of Rock Hill was charged Saturday for felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute crystal methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting public officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Drake Allen Cadle, 18, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with misdemeanor consuming alcohol while under the age of 19 as well as two charges of contributing delinquency of a juvenile after allegedly encouraging a 14-year-old and 15-year-old to threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 85. Cadle was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property to a Ford F-150 truck owned by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and a 2011 Honda Pilot as well as two misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer after fleeing from officers. Cadle also received two misdemeanor charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

• Keiyonne Benjamin, 23, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor injury to real property after breaking into and damaging a 2007 BMW 530I.

