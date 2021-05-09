Project Cover artwork on display

Project Cover, a non-profit 501(c)(3), completed a winter art project for youth. The project was designed to inspire youth to dig deep, express their feelings and reach to know more about their current environment during COVID-19. The board of directors for Project Cover through experience and observations realized that COVID has impacted our youth greatly and wanted to provide them with the opportunity to express their feelings. Parents, friends, caretakers and the community were engaged to take this journey with them, providing guidance and insight to the youth as they explored and captured their feelings through art. David Gaines, a local artist, provided mentorship and feedback to the students as they met through Zoom meetings to discuss where they were going with their artwork and to provide information as they worked on their final presentation.

On April 3, the participants met to present their work, discuss, and to celebrate their successes. Beginning May 4, their work will be displayed at the Rowan County Public Library at 201 W. Fisher St. Salisbury. You are invited to stop by and view their work.

“We are grateful for every opportunity to engage our youth as they transition in life but dare to be bold with the gifts they are given,” said Pastor Dee Ellison, board chair of Project Cover. Additionally Project Cover has held and will continue to convene forums “Conversations from the Porch” to discuss COVID-19 hesitancy and mental health for youth, and resources for the community (adults and youth) as a result of COVID pandemic.

Sponsors for this program include Project COVER (Community, Outreach, Vocational, Education, Resource Center), At The Cross Ministries and Rowan Arts Council.