May 9, 2021

  • 72°

N.C. Zoo ready for expansion if lawmakers OK funding

By News Service Report

Published 9:47 pm Sunday, May 9, 2021

ASHEBORO (AP) — The North Carolina Zoo expects to move forward with work on a new Asia exhibit this fall, if lawmakers pass a budget with the necessary funding.

“We’re ready,” Reid Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Cultural and Natural Resources told the News & Observer during a visit to the zoo in late April. “We’ve very hopeful.”

Wilson said he’s optimistic in part because the federal aid for pandemic recovery that will be coming to the state could help free up money for the expansion.

The zoo in Asheboro has plans ready and a contractor lined up to begin work as soon as the fall, the newspaper reported. The addition would be the first new continent developed at the park since its North America portion opened in 1994.

In his budget proposal released in March, Gov. Roy Cooper recommended appropriating the $46 million needed to build the Asia, which would feature animals such as tigers, Komodo dragons and red pandas and would also have a 300-seat restaurant.

Voters previously approved $25 million in bonds to fund the development of Asia and other zoo projects.

Print Article

Comments

News

N.C. Zoo ready for expansion if lawmakers OK funding

Education

RSS budgeting for tens of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funding

East Spencer

‘Back in full swing’ for the spring: East Spencer community gathers for food, fun and fellowship at Spring Fest

Local

Rowan native Lingle among those honored with NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame induction

Business

Former pro baseball player, Tar Heel standout Russ Adams finds new career with Trident Insured

Education

Profoundly gifted: Salisbury boy finishing high school, associates degree at 12

Local

Cheerwine Festival will stick to Main Street, stay away from new park in September

Education

Service Above Self announces youth challenge winners

Lifestyle

Celebrating Rowan County’s early cabinetmakers

Business

Economic Development Commission creates search tool for people seeking Rowan County jobs

Columns

Amy-Lynn Albertson: Arts and Ag Farm Tour set for June 5

High School

High school baseball: Mustangs top Falcons on strength of hurlers

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for Rowan Chamber’s 29th Leadership Rowan class

Sports

Keith Mitchell leads McIlroy, Woodland by 2 at Quail Hollow

Nation/World

States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes

Nation/World

Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

News

NC budget dance slowed as GOP leaders differ on bottom line

News

Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting

Coronavirus

People receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine grows by less than 1%

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools brings Skills Rowan competition back to its roots

Business

Weak jobs report spurs questions about big fed spending

News

Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting in Elizabeth City

Sports

Woodland, two others share lead; Mickelson plays much worse but will still be around for weekend at Quail Hollow

Business

Former NHL player to open mobster themed bar in Raleigh