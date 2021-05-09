May 9, 2021

  • 57°
Poison ivy

Darrell Blackwelder column: Now is an excellent time to control poison ivy

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 9, 2021

A constant concern for those that work outside is skin rash from poison ivy. In severe cases, the skin rash (dermatitis) may hospitalize its victims. Identification and control of poison ivy is one step in prevention of dermatitis.

Poison ivy is commonly found in undergrowth in wooded areas, fence rows, cleared lots or growing as a vine on trees.  The vine may grow as a low -rowing shrub in the absence of trees or other support objects.

The stems of poison ivy are smooth with a light brown to gray. The leaves are very ornate and shiny with broad serrated margins. The leaves are trifoliate, (groups of three) producing grey-white berries 1/4 inch in diameter.  These berries are a favorite food of birds and a major source of its distribution.

Hydro-urushiol is the poisonous substance in the leaves and stems but also found in the roots, bark and berries. The oily substance does not dissolve in water and it easily adheres to a number of objects including your pets, clothing, garden tools, golf clubs, guns or fishing rods. Smoke from burning stems or leaves is another source. Splashing sap from stems and twigs when cutting trees is often a source in the winter months while cutting firewood. Physical contact is necessary to obtain the poisonous oil and cause a skin rash.

The susceptibility of dermatitis depends upon the individual. Minute amounts of the oil can cause a rash. The poisonous oil penetrates skin tissues creating sensitive tissues.

Now is an excellent time to control poison ivy. The best time to control poison ivy is just before and after bloom in the early summer. Brush killers or herbicides that contain dicamba or trichlopyr effectively controls poison ivy. Glyphosate or Roundup will also kill the vine.

Carefully follow the instructions provided on the label. Contact the Cooperative Extension Service if you have questions about applying any pesticides. More detailed information on poison oak and poison ivy can be found online at http://poisonivy.aesir.com/view 

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

Print Article

Comments

Education

RSS budgeting for tens of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funding

East Spencer

‘Back in full swing’ for the spring: East Spencer community gathers for food, fun and fellowship at Spring Fest

Local

Rowan native Lingle among those honored with NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame induction

Business

Former pro baseball player, Tar Heel standout Russ Adams finds new career with Trident Insured

Education

Profoundly gifted: Salisbury boy finishing high school, associates degree at 12

Local

Cheerwine Festival will stick to Main Street, stay away from new park in September

Lifestyle

Celebrating Rowan County’s early cabinetmakers

Education

Service Above Self announces youth challenge winners

Business

Economic Development Commission creates search tool for people seeking Rowan County jobs

Columns

Amy-Lynn Albertson: Arts and Ag Farm Tour set for June 5

High School

High school baseball: Mustangs top Falcons on strength of hurlers

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for Rowan Chamber’s 29th Leadership Rowan class

Sports

Keith Mitchell leads McIlroy, Woodland by 2 at Quail Hollow

Nation/World

States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes

Nation/World

Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

News

NC budget dance slowed as GOP leaders differ on bottom line

News

Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting

Coronavirus

People receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine grows by less than 1%

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools brings Skills Rowan competition back to its roots

Business

Weak jobs report spurs questions about big fed spending

News

Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting in Elizabeth City

Sports

Woodland, two others share lead; Mickelson plays much worse but will still be around for weekend at Quail Hollow

Business

Former NHL player to open mobster themed bar in Raleigh

Nation/World

California population declines for first time