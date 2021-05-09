Celebrating the Marriage of Candice Leroyce and Allassan Diatta

On April 16, 2021, Allassan Diatta married Candice Leroyce Colbert. She is the daughter of Constance Lov Johnson of the Johnson’s and Partee’s; and Leroy Colbert III, of the Colbert’s and Henderson’s Families; and the mother of Jaiden LeRoy Colbert, of Salisbury, NC, USA.

Candice is a registered nurse and Allassan works in construction and farming. They reside in Senegal, Africa.