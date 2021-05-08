People receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine grows by less than 1%

SALISBURY — The number of people newly vaccinated for COVID-19 with one dose grew by less than 1% this week, according to state data.

The small increase comes as communities across the state are administering fewer vaccines than when eligibility criteria was more restrictive. Data for the week of May 3 was incomplete Friday, but first doses of vaccinations administered across the state for the week of April 26 (101,892) and April 19 (129,411) were the lowest since the week of Feb 15, when 80,669 people received a first dose, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data.

During the week of Feb. 15, North Carolina was still only vaccinating health care workers, people 65 and older and workers in long-term care facilities. Now, all adults can receive a vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine also has been OK’d for people 16 and older.

In Rowan County, state data show the number of first doses this week growing by 0.7% — to a total of 38,768. After including veterans receiving care at the Salisbury VA, which isn’t in state data and dates back to the start of vaccinations, the total number of first doses administered is about 44,700.

People considered fully vaccinated, which includes two doses of Pfizer or Moderna varieties and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, grew by a larger number — 1.5% — to a total of 32,905. The VA Health Care System doesn’t make county of residence available for full vaccinations on its data portal. State data doesn’t make clear whether the sharper increase is because more people opted for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines instead of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna varieties.

Across North Carolina, at least 4.18 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is 39.8% of the total population and 50.3% of the adult population. An estimated 34% of the state’s total population and 43.6% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 150.42 million Americans have received at least one dose, which is 45.3% of the total population and 57.4% of people 18 and older.

Vaccinations are currently being provided at more than two dozen locations in Rowan County and Kannapolis, according to the vaccines.gov, which contains a vaccine finder tool. The following locations are among those offering vaccines:

• Walmart, at 323 South Arlington St. in Salisbury. Call 704-639-9718 for more information.

• The Rowan County Health Department, at 1811 East Innes St. in Salisbury. Call 704-216-8777 for more information.

• Food Lion No. 10, at 525 Jake Alexander Blvd. West in Salisbury. Call 704-216-2070 for more information.

• Moose Pharmacy of Salisbury, at 1408 West Innes St. in Salisbury. Call 704-636-6340 for more information.

• Northern Rowan Family Medicine, at 300 Salisbury Ave. in Spencer. Call 704-216-2630 for more information.

• Country Pharmacy, at 610 West Main Street, D1, in Rockwell. Call 704-209-3313 for more information.

• Price Pharmacy, at 422 U.S. 29 in China Grove. Call 704-856-2579 for more information.

• China Grove Family Medicine, at 307 East Thom St. in China Grove. Call 704-855-5200 for more information.

• Cannon Pharmacy North, at 1402 North Cannon Blvd. in Kannapolis. Call 704-933-7948 for more information.

In other COVID-19 data:

• One new Rowan County resident on Wednesday was reported dead from COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 301. The number of COVID-19 fatalities remained 301 on Friday.

• COVID-19 positives in Rowan County increased by 175 in the previous week and 378 in the previous two weeks. Adjusted for population, Cabarrus is the only neighboring county that’s seen more positives in the previous two weeks. Davidson and Cabarrus saw more cases than Rowan in the previous week.

• After initially being reported at five cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported six COVID-19 positives in a cluster at Granite Quarry Elementary. There are many more cases in the Rowan-Salisbury School System, but the presence of a cluster means the cases can be linked together and are connected to spread that happened in the school. All six positives in Granite Quarry Elementary are children.

• COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and congregate living facilities include three staff cases at the N.C. State Veteran’s Home in Salisbury, two staff and three resident cases at Alpha Concord Plantation, one staff and four resident cases at Deal Care Inn and two resident cases at Hands LLC of Rowan.

• The number of positive COVID-19 tests on May 5, the most recent data available, were about 5% of total tests according to state data. That’s slightly higher than the state average for the same day, which was 4.4%.

• The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rowan County’s region — the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — was 212 on Friday, which was 27% of the people hospitalized statewide.