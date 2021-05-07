Quotes of the week

“It was heartwarming to sit back and watch families enjoy the interaction with their loved ones.”

— Michelle Gillespie-Gray, social work supervisor at the Salisbury VA Medical Center’s Community Living Center during a drive-through visitation parade for residents

“I am exhausted with seeing Black bodies abused, tortured and sometimes killed by police officers for minor traffic infractions or other incidents that should not end in death.”

— Regina Dancy, speaking at the Salisbury City Council’s public comment session about a 68-year-old Georgia woman’s pending lawsuit alleging excessive force at the end of a 14-mile car chase in Salisbury

“It’s the first time I’ve ever felt old as a coach. Teach all day. Practice football from 4 to 6:30 and then practice baseball from 7 to 9:30. We’ve got some players doing both sports and running around. I don’t know how they do it.”

— Mike Herndon, Salisbury football team’s defensive coordinator and baseball head coach

“We’re not just opening a baseball park. We are reimagining and revitalizing a city.”

— Darrell Hinnant, Kannapolis mayor at the first official game of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in the new downtown stadium

“I didn’t have to apply or anything. They just called me and asked me. I was here all the time anyway.”

— Alice Clement, longtime reading tutor and kindergarten teacher assistant at Enochville Elementary as the final closing bell nears

“I think (Democrats) are deceiving the public with these bills and trying to just throw what might be perceived as free money out into the market, or out into people’s pockets. But it actually destroys their future opportunity.”

— Rep. Ted Budd, who announced a run for U.S. Senate and voiced concern with spending in the latest wave of COVID-19 relief

“I think everybody agrees a lot right now that the world needs just a gigantic break. We need some fun. We need to sing. We need to make fun of ourselves just a little. We need to make fun of COVID a whole lot.”

— Rod Oden, executive director of Lee Street theatre on restarting in-person performing arts