Photos: Salisbury High Hornets win big in 2AA championship game
The Salisbury Hornets turned a tie game into a blowout over St. Pauls High School Thursday with a strong defensive performance in the 2AA championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, .
With 11:54 left in the first half, the score was tied at 14 after a St. Pauls offensive lineman fell on a fumble in the endzone. The Hornets wouldn’t let the opposing Bulldogs score after that.
Quarterback Vance Honeycutt’s performance gave a big boost to the Hornet’s offense. Honeycutt ran for four touchdowns and tossed a fifth to Jalon Walker. He topped 100 yards rushing and throwing. For his performance, Honeycutt was named the game’s MVP.
The final score was 42-14.
A blast from the past: Mickelson opens with 64 at Quail Hollow
By Doug Ferguson AP Golf Writer CHARLOTTE — Phil Mickelson has gone nine months since he finished among the top... read more