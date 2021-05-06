Letter: If you don’t like it, do something about it

For the groups that say they have 15 places that “Fame” could be placed, that would be great. I don’t think it will happen. Some certain groups push and push to get what they want — their way or no way.

The place at the cemetery where she will be placed is at least a place for her to be seen instead of laying in a building and going to waste.

For people who are complaining about the site, get off your duff and go over there and work to improve the place. Fix the wall, fix the gate and anything else that needs to be worked on. Make it look great.

Working on the place and making it look good is better than complaining about it.

I hate all the trouble that took place because certain people demanded that it be moved. Some people like to cause trouble. I liked it where it was.

— Nancy Lloyd

Salisbury