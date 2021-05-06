High school girls soccer: Hornets advance in playoffs
Staff report
WINSTON-SALEM — Sutton Webb scored three goals as No. 14 Salisbury won 4-2 at No. 6 Atkins, champs of the Western Piedmont Conference, in the second round of the 2A playoffs on Wednesday.
Piper Muire assisted on the first goal for the Hornets (12-1) when she found a streaking Webb 13 minutes into the match.
Muire doubled the lead unassisted on a curling right-footed shot to provide a 2-0 halftime score.
Webb connected for her second goal on a pass from Caroline Cardelle and completed the hat trick on a pass from Lillie Rusher.
Salisbury will be going to No. 7 Lake Norman Charter on Friday.
Lake Norman Charter beat Wilkes Central 3-1.
High school football: Offensive line came together for Hornets, who play for state title tonight
By Mike London mike.london@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — It was wet enough on Monday that the Salisbury football team was forced inside,... read more