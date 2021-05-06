High school girls soccer: Hornets advance in playoffs

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — Sutton Webb scored three goals as No. 14 Salisbury won 4-2 at No. 6 Atkins, champs of the Western Piedmont Conference, in the second round of the 2A playoffs on Wednesday.

Piper Muire assisted on the first goal for the Hornets (12-1) when she found a streaking Webb 13 minutes into the match.

Muire doubled the lead unassisted on a curling right-footed shot to provide a 2-0 halftime score.

Webb connected for her second goal on a pass from Caroline Cardelle and completed the hat trick on a pass from Lillie Rusher.

Atkins scored twice in the last 12 minutes with quality finishes.

Salisbury got excellent play from Theresa Holland, Clara Brown, and Stella Koontz.

Salisbury will be going to No. 7 Lake Norman Charter on Friday.

Lake Norman Charter beat Wilkes Central 3-1.