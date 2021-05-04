May 4, 2021

Post accepting submissions for Mother’s Day photos, stories

By Staff Report

Published 11:51 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021
In Sunday’s Post, we want to highlight the moms of Salisbury, Rowan County and Kannapolis for Mother’s Day.
 
Email us a single image that includes your mom. Feel free to send images that include children or grandchildren, too. Include your mom’s name and anyone else pictured in the image with the email. Make sure the photos you send are original images rather than screenshots.
 
With every picture, please include biographical information about your mom and any short stories that might give people a good description of who she is.
 
Please limit submissions to 300 words. Email submissions to news@salisburypost.com or use the form below. Deadline is noon on Friday.

Mother's Day submission

Submission form for Mother's Day.
  • Upload an image that pictures your mom. Please submit original image instead of a screenshot.
  • If multiple people, please list from left to right.
  • Limit 300 words.
