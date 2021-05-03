May 3, 2021

  • 66°

US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

By News Service Report

Published 12:35 am Monday, May 3, 2021

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The U.S. top trade negotiator will begin talks with the World Trade Organization on ways to overcome intellectual property issues that are keeping critically needed COVID-19 vaccines from being more widely distributed worldwide, two White House officials said Sunday.

The White House has been under pressure from lawmakers at home and governments abroad to join an effort to waive patent rules for the vaccines so that poorer countries can begin to produce their own generic versions of the shots to vaccinate their populations.

The U.S. has been criticized for focusing first on vaccinating Americans, particularly as its vaccine supply begins to outpace demand and doses approved for use elsewhere in the world but not in the U.S. sit idle.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will be starting talks with the trade organization “on how we can get this vaccine more widely distributed, more widely licensed, more widely shared,” said White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

Klain and national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration will have more to say on the matter in the coming days.

Sullivan said the administration believes pharmaceutical companies “should be supplying at scale and at cost to the entire world so that there is no barrier to everyone getting vaccinated.”

Klain said the U.S. has sent India enough of the raw materials it needs to make 20 million vaccine doses immediately. India is battling a deadly new surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.

Tai’s office did not respond Sunday to an emailed request for additional detail after Klain’s and Sullivan’s comments.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who is among a group of Democratic senators who are pressuring the White House on the issue, said the situation is “morally objectionable.”

Sanders said that, when millions of lives are at stake, the drug companies must be told to “allow other countries to have these intellectual property rights so that they can produce the vaccines that are desperately needed in poor countries.”

“There is something morally objectionable about rich countries being able to get that vaccine, and yet millions and billions of people in poor countries are unable to afford it,” Sanders said.

Klain appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Sullivan on ABC’s “This Week” and Sanders on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Print Article

Comments

News

Political Notebook: Bills from local lawmakers advance to other chamber

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with felony possession, concealed gun

Nation/World

US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Nation/World

3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego

News

Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

News

Helicopter pilot killed in North Carolina crash

Crime

One hospitalized after Mooresville Dragway shooting

News

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

News

Deputy shooting becomes part of city’s long history on race

Kannapolis

Baseball is back: Cannon Ballers prepare to play opening game at Atrium Health Ballpark

Local

Photos: May Day festivities fill Utzman-Chambers House property

Elections

Rep. Ted Budd talks issues, possible Trump endorsement in 2022 U.S. Senate race

Business

Biz Roundup: Steve Chandler of ‘Be An Original’ campaign to speak at Chamber event

Faith

Union Lutheran Church welcomes new music director

High School

High school football: St. Pauls, a team from Robeson County, next up for Hornets

Local

Commissioners to convene for first May meeting Monday

Local

Rowan County Animal Shelter, captive animal facilities coped with pandemic challenges

China Grove

China Grove’s Market at the Mill kicks off Friday

Education

End of an era: Enochville Elementary looks back on 85 years of history

Local

Baseball: White to make pro debut in Kannapolis

Business

Behmer named chairman of United Way campaign

Local

Town of Spencer brings back spring events

Lifestyle

‘We need some fun’: Lee Street theatre unveils in-person shows of Season 14

Business

‘From A to Z, we’ve got it’: Couple of collectors opens dreamed-of variety store in Salisbury