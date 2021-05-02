Union Lutheran Church welcomes new music director

Union Lutheran Church, at 4770 Bringle Ferry Road, will welcome a new music director today during a reception after the 10:30 a.m. worship service.

Isaiah Cornelius is the choral director at East Rowan High School in addition to his newest duties at Union Lutheran Church.

Cornelius is a South Rowan High School graduate. After high school, he attended Wingate University and majored in K-12 vocal music education. He taught middle school chorus in the Gaston County School System for three years and served as a tenor section leader, handbell player and children’s music director at First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia.

Fast forward to mid-2020, he received the opportunity to return home and take on the challenge of continuing the legacy of choral excellence at East.

Cornelius says he looks forward to working with the Salisbury, Granite Quarry, Rockwell and Faith communities to return to normalcy and rebuild music programs in schools and churches. The members of the music ministry at Union Lutheran Church and encourage people to prayerfully consider joining (or re-joining) the ministry to help lead worship on Sunday mornings.