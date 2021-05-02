Rowan Museum History Club presents: The Revolution in Rowan County, the 240th anniversary of the race to the Dan

SALISBURY — On Tuesday, May 4, the Rowan Museum will host a History Club meeting at 7 p.m. in the front yard of the Old Stone House located at 770 Old Stone House Road in Salisbury. Dr. Gary Freeze will speak on the importance of Rowan County’s contributions to the Revolution, especially during the winter of 1781 when both armies passed through the county and Salisbury. This is the first History Club program in over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held outdoors to promote social distancing and safety. All participants are asked to bring a yard chair or blanket to listen to the 45-minute presentation.

The museum sponsors various programs to educate the community of our local history. Enjoy the various topics presented during History Club meetings every second Tuesday except June and July or register for the upcoming Rowan History Class presented by the Rowan Museum and Historic Salisbury Foundation. For more information, contact the Rowan Museum at 704-633-5946 or office@rowanmuseum.org.

Rowan Museum, Inc., is a local museum dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Rowan County. Founded in 1953, Rowan Museum shares the memories and stories of county residents through exhibits and special programs at its historical properties throughout the county.