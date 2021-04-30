April 30, 2021

  • 72°
Joshua David Agner

Cleveland man charged with 60 crimes for distributing child pornography

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:16 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

SALISBURY — A Cleveland man faces a litany of sex-related crimes following a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Joshua David Agner, 34, of Agner Farm Road was charged Friday with 25 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 35 counts of third-degree of a minor and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

His charges stem from information provided to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which said Agner was giving advice on spanking techniques and possible physical abuse of small children.

The center also provided reports to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office that Agner possessed images of naked boys and girls ranging in age from infant to preschool, including some that were involved in sexual acts.

A Sheriff’s Office detective found that Agner possessed and distributed 60 images of child pornography, a news release said.

Maj. John Sifford of the Sheriff’s Office said more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Cleveland man charged with 60 crimes for distributing child pornography

Crime

Salisbury man charged for child pornography

Education

More than a year after approval, costs likely rising for potential Knox/Overton K-8 facility

High School

High school football playoffs: Hornets take on North Davidson tonight

News

Biden pushes economic plan in Georgia, calls for rich to pay more

News

NC House speaker says transgender sports bill has been set aside

News

Deputies who didn’t fire during fatal shooting in Elizabeth City back on duty

Crime

Five arrested in robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs

Education

Catawba College names new VP of finance, administration

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Tillis planning to skydive on birthday as he recuperates from cancer surgery

News

Sheriff: Heavily armed gunman in deadly standoff may have been planning larger attack

Business

Counties like Rowan could see benefits from Apple’s move into North Carolina

Kannapolis

Gem Theatre marquee restoration nearing completion in Kannapolis

Education

Livingstone College will require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall

Crime

Blotter: Man, mother robbed of puppies at knifepoint

Crime

NC Sheriff: 2 deputies killed, suspect and 2 others dead

Crime

23-year-old Salisbury man charged after taking deputies on 13-mile chase

Elections

Congressman Ted Budd enters U.S. Senate race as self-proclaimed ‘liberal agenda crusher’

Business

Alcorn buys Wells Fargo building, mulls options for its future

Landis

Kannapolis firm presents updated Landis land use plan, development ordinance

Education

Yadkin Path Montessori School holding summer camps

Education

Catawba announces annual award winners

Local

Celebrating spring: May Day festivities to be held at Utzman-Chambers house on Saturday