Yadkin Path Montessori School holding summer camps

Campers at Yadkin Path Montessori School can spend the summer outside on nine acres of meadows and woods, making the most of the fresh air, soil, and sunshine at 2135 Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.

Select morning camps are available for toddlers; day camps for 3-year-olds through rising fifth graders.

Elementary camp sessions have various focuses, including nature immersion, art, Spanish and engineering. Two sessions offer Soccer Shots for 3-year-olds through fifth graders.

Campers take nature walks, tend school gardens, build forts, hone observation skills, feed goats and have fun in a Montessori atmosphere of collaboration, trial and error, and respect.