April 29, 2021

  • 70°

Yadkin Path Montessori School holding summer camps

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

Campers at Yadkin Path Montessori School can spend the summer outside on nine acres of meadows and woods, making the most of the fresh air, soil, and sunshine at 2135 Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.

Select morning camps are available for toddlers; day camps for 3-year-olds through rising fifth graders.
Elementary camp sessions have various focuses, including nature immersion, art, Spanish and engineering. Two sessions offer Soccer Shots for 3-year-olds through fifth graders.

Campers take nature walks, tend school gardens, build forts, hone observation skills, feed goats and have fun in a Montessori atmosphere of collaboration, trial and error, and respect.

Contact yadkinpath@gmail.com for all the details, including registration forms, costs, and fees for each session.
Print Article

Comments

Education

Yadkin Path Montessori School holding summer camps

Education

Seeking an opportunity scholarship? It may be worth more soon

Education

Catawba announces annual award winners

News

Celebrating spring: May Day festivities to be held at Utzman-Chambers house on Saturday

Education

Shout outs

Education

Bill to let college athletes make money heads to SC governor’s desk

Education

Child care centers waiting on state as summer looms

Education

Celebrating a half a century of the Week of the Young Child

Coronavirus

Outdoor mask mandate lifted, gathering limits raised

Elections

Rep. Ted Budd enters North Carolina U.S. Senate race

Local

Missing woman’s body found partially submerged in Rowan County creek

Education

NC Association of Educators RV makes stop at Salisbury High

Education

Student quarantine numbers up, but not more than expected

College

Former UNC women’s basketball coach allowed to drive after fatal crash

Local

Salisbury Planning Board approves rezoning request in advance of new building at Hurley Park

Local

Rowan County accepting bids to fix broken water wheel at Kerr Mill

News

FBI joins probe of man killed by deputies

Nation/World

Biden to propose free preschool, as today’s speech details emerge

Nation/World

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Crime

Blotter: Woman gets felony charge for fleeing minor traffic accident

Crime

Two habitual felons convicted in Rowan County Superior Court

Education

Knox teacher featured in State of the State address

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department will switch approach for vaccinations, end drive-thru events

News

State’s new congressional seat no surprise, but implications on statewide redistricting remain to be seen