Area Sports Briefs: West softball wins tournament

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — Caylie Keller’s two-run single in the second inning put West Rowan ahead to stay in a 6-1 win against Carson in Thursday’s North Piedmont Conference Tournament championship game.

Taylor Walton pitched a complete game and struck out eight for the second-seeded Falcons (10-2).

Walton, Megyn Spicer, KK Dowling and Brooke Kennerly had two hits each for the Falcons.

Kennerly hit a solo homer in the fifth for a 5-1 lead.

Abbey Nixon had three hits for the Cougars (11-2), while Ellie Wilhelm had two.

Kary Hales took the loss in the circle.

The teams split in the regular season. Carson won the regular-season championship.

•••

Carson clobbered South Iredell 19-3 in a Wednesday semifinal. Hales and Makayla Johnson homered.

Nixon had four hits and scored four runs, while Hales drove in four runs. Jaden Vaughn was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Holly Stowe had two RBIs. Phoebe Cole was the winning pitcher.

•••

Tali Hagler pitched a perfect game as A.L. Brown beat Robinson 11-0 in five innings on Thursday.

Kaylyn Belfield was 4-for-4 and scored three runs. Maddie Daniels had three hits, three runs and three RBIs. Gracie Brown and Lindsay Wolford had two hits each.

HS baseball

Former South Rowan player Zach Tatatarka has been named as North Rowan’s baseball coach.

The Cavaliers will be starting a shortened season on May 4.

•••

Central Cabarrus topped A.L. Brown 6-4 in South Piedmont Conference baseball on Thursday.

Isaiah Black had three hits for the Wonders.

A.L. Brown made it exciting with a four-run seventh.

•••

Cox Mill rolled 9-0 against West Cabarrus in SPC baseball on Thursday.

Martin Gair struck out 12 in 4 2/3 innings.

Connor Welker and Nick Alderfer had two hits each for the Chargers.

•••

Northwest Cabarrus topped Robinson 4-2 on Thursday in SPC baseball.

Caden Parker had three hits for the Trojans, and Caden Grider had two.

Tanner Kaler and Mason Murdock did the job on the mound.

HS boys tennis

East Rowan’s Landon Shuping and Ryan Brady were doubles champs in the North Piedmont Conference and advanced to regional play.

HS girls soccer

South Iredell got goals from five different players and beat Carson 5-0 on Thursday in the North Piedmont Conference Tournament championship game.

The Cougars are 10-3, with all three losses to South Iredell.

•••

West Davidson got two goals each from Sara Koontz and Olivia Snyder and beat South Rowan 5-2 in Central Carolina Conference action on Thursday.

College volleyball

Columbia International’s Kira Rymer (South Rowan) has been named to All-America and All-Region teams.

Rymer had 243 kills this season.