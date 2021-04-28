April 28, 2021

  • 63°

High school girls soccer: Carson advances in NPC tourney

By Post Sports

Published 1:56 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Hannah Isley scored two goals and Makayla Borst and Lindsey Conrad had one each as Carson’s girls soccer team beat North Iredell 4-0 in a North Piedmont Conference Tournament semifinal played on Tuesday.

Isley has scored 26 goals this season.

Carson (10-2) will play at South Iredell in the championship game on Thursday.

South Iredell won 8-0 against West Rowan in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

West Rowan finished 5-8.

 

 

 

