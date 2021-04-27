High school softball: CCC tournament

From staff reports

Third-seeded Central Davidson won 10-0 against sixth-seeded Salisbury on Monday in a first-round game in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament.

Rachel McCullough, Riley Peltz and Mallory Link had hits for the Hornets.

Ellen Yang struck out seven batters.

Salem Ward had a triple and a homer for the Spartans.

•••

Top-seeded North Davidson beat eighth-seeded South Rowan 7-1 in a first-round tournament game on Monday.

Kali Nelson, Kassidy Sechler, Zoie Miller and Avery Crowell had hits for South. Crowell had the RBI.

Sechler pitched four innings.

Cassidy Brinkley drove in two for the Black Knights.

•••

Fourth-seeded Ledford beat fifth-seeded West Davidson 2-1. Second-seeded Oak Grove won 20-0 over seventh-seeded East Davidson.