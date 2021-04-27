April 27, 2021

Blotter: Woman gets felony charge for fleeing minor traffic accident

By Natalie Anderson

Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

SALISBURY — Following a minor, rear-end vehicle collision early Monday morning, Salisbury Police arrested a woman involved for fleeing police.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a minor vehicle accident near the intersection of Old Concord and Julian roads. Trooper J.T. Simmons told the Post a woman was on her way to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and was stopped in the left turn lane, prepared to turn onto Julian Road. Another woman attempted to make a lane change into the victim’s lane before just barely rear-ending the victim’s vehicle.

Thamera Smith, 25, of Salisbury allegedly fled the scene of the accident and was charged with felony eluding arrest. Officers followed her down Julian Road to Klumac Road. She turned right toward Jake Alexander Boulevard at high speed before spinning out when making another turn, according to police.

Officers also cited Smith for an expired tag and license, which is the reason she cited for fleeing officers.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrests:

• William Jack Daniel Upright, 35, of Salisbury was charged Tuesday with felony conspiracy after allegedly assisting an inmate of the Rowan County Detention Center with smuggling drugs. Upright was booked on a $50,000 bond.

• Jeannie Kathleen Weant, 37, of Salisbury was arrested Monday on misdemeanor simple assault on a handicapped person.

• Officers responded to a report of stolen Yeti items Monday at Dicks Sporting Goods on Tingle Drive.

• Two men residing on the 200 block of Stonefield Lane reported larceny at their respective properties.

