High school boys soccer: All-North Piedmont Conference

Staff report

North Iredell’s Dane Coltrane is the North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for boys soccer.

West Rowan’s Alan Puglia is the NPC Coach of the Year.

All-conference

West Rowan — Eli Ham, Carlos Romero

East Rowan — Drew Roane

Carson — Michael Hollar

South Iredell — Matthew Robinson, Jon Schlesinger, Thomas Moreno, Doug Sutherland, Ackerley Marro

North Iredell — Dane Coltrane, Thomas Mann, Jonah Bamberger, Bryce Weston, Will Bush

Statesville — Sam Buckner, Travis Davis