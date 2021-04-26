April 26, 2021

  • 73°
Ask Us

Ask Us: Are hospital employees required to receive COVID-19 vaccine?

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:26 am Monday, April 26, 2021

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

Novant Health says staff members are not required to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but it has a goal of vaccinating 80% of staff members and has already topped 64%.

The health care company’s statement comes in response to a reader question about whether employees at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center are required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The 64% number is higher than the number of residents in the state who have received at least one dose of a vaccine — about 48% — and more than double Rowan County’s 24%.

The number of people in clinical roles have an even higher acceptance of the vaccine — 91% for physicians.

In an emailed statement, a Novant Health spokesperson said the company put in place extensive measures for patient and staff safety before a vaccine arrived in December, including universal masking, enhanced cleaning, social distancing, visitor restrictions and screening of people who comes into facilities.

“Even though we have these safety parameters in place, it is our hope that every single team member at Novant Health gets the vaccine,” the company said in its emailed statement.

The company said it’s like health care systems across the country in seeing some staff members who do not want to be vaccinated.

“Our hope is that Novant Health team members will choose to model for our community and get immunized,” the company said in its emailed statement.

Novant Health said it’s offering bi-weekly calls with infections disease experts and pharmacists, sharing testimonials internally about people who have received the vaccine and bringing the vaccine to people at times that are convenient for them.

When will city hire director of Downtown Salisbury Inc.?

Nearly 10 months after Larissa Harper moved on from her role as director of Downtown Salisbury Inc. and city government’s downtown development director, her position is still not permanently filled.

One reader asked when the city of Salisbury will fill the position.

The answer, according to city officials, is there’s no firm date.

City Manager Lane Bailey says a recruitment process started two weeks ago after the city and the downtown organization finalized a memorandum of understanding. The two organizations worked to update the agreement for a few months, which produced the delay, Bailey said.

The director of DSI became a city employee in 2017 after previously being an employee of the independent nonprofit organization. Latoya Price is currently serving as interim director.

Print Article

Comments

News

Attorney: Black man in killed by deputies in Elizabeth City shot in back of head

Local

Woman struck, killed on interstate by tractor-trailer

Ask Us

Ask Us: Are hospital employees required to receive COVID-19 vaccine?

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department will stop drive-thru vaccinations for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: April 25

Local

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser talks Medicaid expansion, bills advancing to Senate

Crime

Following lawsuit alleging excessive force, NAACP demands change in letter to local law enforcement

Nation/World

Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic

Nation/World

‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

Crime

Second suspect arrested for 2019 murder of Timothy Hall

Coronavirus

Local lawmakers take stance against ‘vaccine passports’ in letter to governor, legislation

News

As more attractions reopen, Dan Nicholas Park welcomes back guests, looks for staff members

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Exceptional Children Department will deliver annual report

Business

DaBaby’s DJ bringing water brand to Livingstone

Local

Salisbury’s Alexander elected president of NC League of Municipalities

Coronavirus

1,708 Rowan residents received first COVID-19 vaccine last week

Business

Biz Roundup: Cruise for a Cause Car Show on Saturday to raise funds for Maupin Men’s Ministry

News

A place to explore and discover: St. John’s opens new outdoor learning environment

Education

Students still on the hook for standardized tests

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager just misses batting for cycle; Kannapolis native hits all but homer as Mariners roll past Red Sox

Lifestyle

East Spencer Spring Fest planned

Columns

Ester Marsh: Abs of steel instead of a muffin top

Business

New restaurant seeks to bring unique flavor to downtown Salisbury in former Main Street Legal Cafe building

Lifestyle

Through community involvement, art and music, Carlton Jackson has made a ‘rich impact’ on Salisbury