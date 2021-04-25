Salisbury-Rowan Heart Fund raises $20,000 for Community Care Clinic

Thanks to the generosity of its membership, the Salisbury-Rowan Heart Fund raised $20,000 despite this year’s event being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lori and Charlie Graeber served as chairmen, along with Barb and Cliff Sorel as co-chairmen. Other officers were previous chairmen, Vickie and Victor Wallace and Heather and Brad Brady. The fund’s board of directors are Brooks and Trent Busby, Kim and Kyle Davis, Lesleigh and John Drye, Jessica and Nick Goodman, Emily and Wes Graham, Julie and John Hlavacek, Sandy and Stan Jordan, Fran and Gavin Misner, Allison and Robert Ogden, Virginia and Mark Robertson and Angela and Sam Roy.

A check for $20,000 was presented to the Community Care Clinic’s Executive Director Krista Woolly. The funds will be used for medical and dental medications, along with preventative care for heart related causes provided for Rowan County eligible residents.